Erie County shuts down mass vaccination sites

Erie County closed its three Covid-19 mass vaccination sites Friday.

The sites at the north and south campuses of SUNY Erie Community College were opened in January, when vaccine access was difficult for most people. The KeyBank Center site opened March 10.

“These sites were crucial in the first phase of vaccination operations to accommodate large numbers of people and meet that initial surge of Covid-19 vaccine demand,” Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

The county "will now focus on mobile clinic locations, including coming to events and farmers' markets near you," County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz tweeted Saturday.

For instance, both the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Canalside.

There are clinics from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in North Collins Town Hall and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at a car show in Akron.

Other clinics are planned July 10 at the Albright-Knox Northland Avenue site and July 17 at the Alden Farmers' Market.

Burstein said the effectiveness of the vaccine is shown by the tiny number of people who became ill from the virus after receiving shots.