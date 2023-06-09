After more than 50 years of working out of a county-owned bomb shelter in Chestnut Ridge Park, the Erie County Sheriff’s Special Services Division needs to move someplace new.

But the new office and warehouse space in Orchard Park, 5 miles away, would cost taxpayers about $10 million over the course of a 10-year lease. In addition, the amount budgeted by the Sheriff’s Office to cover the lease for the remainder of this first year falls far short of what is required.

No one denies the need for new space.

Many mechanical and structural components in the bunker are failing, Sheriff’s Office officials said. There is no way to repair or upgrade the Cold War-era facility, said Special Operations Chief Brian Britzzalaro. Made to withstand a nuclear blast, the bunker is windowless, poorly ventilated and mostly underground. The facility has sewer drains that back up several times a year.

“The bunker has basically been condemned by the county because it is such an unhealthy structure,” said Sheriff’s Administration Chief John Greenan.

After searching for a new facility, the Sheriff’s Office decided on 10 Centre Drive, a building that offers both office space to house detectives and members of the Special Operations Unit, as well as warehouse and garage space tall enough to fit the many different types of vehicles and equipment needed by Special Operations personnel, from boats and Bobcats to snowmobiles.

Currently, that equipment is scattered around the county.

But the cost of the lease and the need for the additional revenue raised a red flag with Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst. The Legislature had no prior detailed discussion about the terms of the deal before it was sent forth for consideration at Thursday’s meeting.

“Before that much money is given by the county to a private business, I think we should know that the cost is fair,” Vinal said.

The lease of new space was first brought before the Legislature in July of last year. At that time, the only information included in the Legislature resolution was the need to transfer up to $173,319 to “facilitate” lease deals for Sheriff’s Office space.

The only additional financial information provided was that the leasing of new office and warehouse space would be a lot less than the county building new space and that the lowest bidder was selected for the lease of new space. The Sheriff’s Office also stated that multiple property owners responded to the request for proposals and that the Sheriff’s Office selected the lowest bidder.

Legislators in July unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the county to lease the property.

Subsequently, however, it became apparent that the Sheriff’s Office did not budget enough money to cover the lease costs, which includes a first, full-year payment of $710,239, and grows by 4% a year for each year of the 10-year agreement.

Total payments over the 10 years amount to more than $9 million. But that is not the limit of Erie County’s costs.

The county would also spend an additional $1 million to customize the building to include evidence storage, a reinforced armory for weapons, K-9 Unit space and larger bay doors to accommodate armored vehicles.

In addition, Vinal, the primary critic of the deal, said the lease is structured as a “triple net lease,” meaning that the county would be responsible for any maintenance, repair and insurance costs. She and Chairwoman April Baskin also said they didn’t know who the true owner of the property was.

On Thursday, the Legislature was expected to approve the lease deal, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional spending. But after Vinal raised concerns, the Legislature took no action.

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said he shared Vinal’s concerns and was glad that the Legislature would discuss the matter further in committee.

Matt Davison, spokesman for 13 Centre OPNY LLC and 24 Ventures LLC, which owns the property, said representatives look forward to following up with the Legislature to answer any questions. The new space is ideally suited to meet the Sheriff’s Office needs, he said.

Mark Cornell, the county’s deputy budget director, told The Buffalo News that the Sheriff’s Office appeared to have budgeted $206,000 in this year’s budget to cover the costs of the new lease. But the cost for the first six months – prorated at $355,120, plus another $1 million for needed build-out, falls far short of the amount of money required to sign a contract with the property owner.

Part of the issue is that the building being leased includes both office space and attached warehouse space, but the Sheriff’s Office budget did not account for the warehouse portion of the building in its calculations, Cornell said.

Subsequently, the Budget Office worked with the Sheriff’s Office to come up with the balance of funding needed to cover lease costs for this year. That included allocating $950,000 in unanticipated revenue related to casino and hospital subsidies and $200,000 in revenue from the Sheriff’s Office from its seized assets fund.