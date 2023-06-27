The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old Collins girl, according to a spokesman for the agency.

The girl, Cheyanne Hughes, was last seen on Sunday in the Gowanda area, and detectives from the Sheriff's Office believe she was attempting to get transportation to Salamanca in Cattaraugus County.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Those with information on the girl's whereabouts are being asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 716-585-2903.