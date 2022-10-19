Erie County Sheriff's Office recruiting deputies, nurses, corrections officers

The Erie County Sheriff's Office will be recruiting new deputies, correction officers and nurses this weekend inside the Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga, Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.

Deputies and corrections officers will be on hand at the second-floor entrance to Dick's Sporting Goods from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday to answer questions and provide details about requirements for jobs and careers in the Jail Management Division, Garcia says.

The recruitment effort is being made in advance of the Oct. 26 application deadline for the sheriff's office's corrections exam. All exam applications must be filed with the county's personnel department.

Information and applications also will be available for licensed and practical nursing positions in the Division of Correctional Health.