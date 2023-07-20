After intense, last-minute lobbying by the Erie County sheriff and others, the County Legislature voted 10-1 on Thursday to pay for a 10-year, $8 million lease that enables SWAT and other special units to move out of a windowless, Cold War-era bomb shelter at Chestnut Ridge Park and into a new space.

It was touch and go on whether the lease deal would be voted on Thursday, but the new Orchard Park property owner's willingness to throw in $750,000 toward the agreement certainly helped.

Sheriff John Garcia expressed relief that the weeks-long effort to get the deal approved worked, but said he's still going to ask the Public Works Department to have employees at the bunker moved ASAP to temporary space elsewhere. He said the Legislature's vote is evidence that they care about the working conditions of first responders.

He also referred to lawsuits against the county due to people getting sick at the current bunker location.

While a majority of legislators were supportive of the move, a couple had lingering questions about whether the lease – originally calculated to cost more than $10 million – made financial sense.

That led to several heated exchanges, with the sheriff at one point referring to Legislator John Bargnesi's questions and criticisms as "B.S." He also said the Sheriff's Office shouldn't be treated as a "red-headed stepchild."

Bargnesi responded, "I'm sorry that you're offended by us asking financial questions. And if you take offense to that, I'm sorry. That's our job. And I respect your job, and be sure you respect ours."

No lawmakers disputed the need to move Sheriff's Office personnel from the bunker. Many mechanical and structural components in the bunker are failing, Sheriff’s Office officials said. The space is poorly ventilated and has sewer drains that back up several times a year, forcing evacuations. Mobile phone service is poor.

The new space at 13 Centre Drive, which is closer to the Buffalo Bills stadium and major highways, includes office space and warehouse space, allowing the county to park large vehicles and emergency equipment at a single site, instead of having them scattered across the county.

Members of the Comptroller's Office said they had no opinion on what space would best suit the Sheriff's Office needs, though Deputy Comptroller Timothy Callan noted that other proposals received by the Sheriff's Office were cheaper.

The lease previously came under intense scrutiny due to its expense and legislators' desire for more information. The lease was originally expected to cost the county more than $10 million, but after Bargnesi raised questions about the true cost last week, the property owner agreed to allocate an additional $750,000 to cover all needed renovations.

The Sheriff's Office had originally projected such construction-related costs, for things such as a secured evidence room and larger bay doors for oversized vehicles, to add another $1 million to the move-in expenses. But Public Works Commissioner William Geary said he expects total renovations to cost no more than $500,000, he said.

Garcia said any money left over from the developer's $750,000 allocation would be credited against the first-year costs of the lease.

Though Legislature Democrats expressed no hurry to vote on the lease deal, Republican legislators moved to discharge the item from committee and have it voted on the floor.

Legislator Jeanne Vinal criticized the lease proposal and the vote, saying that there were still too many unanswered questions.

"I just think we're rushing this for no reason," she said.

The Legislature is not normally allowed to vote on any lease deal that extends beyond five years. However, a local law is awaiting Legislature approval to create an exception for the Sheriff's Office.

Special Operations Chief Brian Britzzalaro said the many units who constitute Special Operations, including special rescue teams, are valuable to the county for their exceptional work as problem solvers in emergencies.

"All we're doing is putting them in a position to solve those problems quicker, healthier and safer," he said.