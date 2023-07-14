The Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s plan to move employees out of a grass-covered nuclear bomb shelter, currently home base for the SWAT team and other Special Operations personnel, remains in limbo.

The sense of urgency remains to move employees out of the decades-old, windowless bunker at Chestnut Ridge Park. But when legislators got together in committee Thursday to discuss and approve a recommended 10-year, multimillion-dollar lease, most of them had not seen any of the contract lease documents or proposals. Many had not even seen the eight-line summary that the Sheriff’s Office created, outlining the location, square footage and cost per square foot of the developers’ proposals.

Leaders with the Sheriff’s Office made only brief, introductory remarks before offering to answer questions.

All Republican legislators – and some Democratic legislators – said they could not ask appropriate questions or make decisions when they had so little information. Public Safety Committee Chair Howard Johnson called a brief recess to get more information to legislators, but none of it could be replicated and distributed quickly. Meanwhile, legislators on both sides privately complained about the lack of information and preparation.

“What I didn’t know is that some legislators are flying blind,” Johnson said. “Everybody isn’t privy to the same information, so what we’re going to do is park the conversation right here.”

It is not uncommon for the County Legislature to vote on big contracts with limited, summary information. But those votes typically involve goods and services that are subject to a bidding process that requires the county to accept the lowest responsible bidder. In addition, department heads are expected to clock in supporting documentation, like score sheets, and to provide a clear overview about why one contract was awarded over others.

Lease deals are far less common because the county owns most of the property where its employees work. County leases are subject to more qualitative standards and are not chosen solely based on cost, but on suitability of space. The first time Sheriff’s Office officials attempted to get the Legislature to agree to lease space in Orchard Park, they touted the building’s proximity to the Buffalo Bills’ stadium and a major interstate. They also discussed the space needs of the Sheriff’s Office and the deteriorating conditions in the bunker.

Cost was not a focus, but legislators balked when the 10-year lease added up to more than $10 million, including additional retrofitting costs.

This time around, a new request for proposals was issued, and eight developers responded. John Greenan, the chief of administration for the Sheriff’s Office, said an internal committee scored all the proposals over four hours Tuesday. The same building that was initially selected at 13 Centre Drive in Orchard Park still came out on top.

The only legislator who asked detailed questions about the lease proposals was Legislator John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda, who came into County Hall early to see what the Sheriff’s Office had to share. He liked the proposal put forth by Uniland Development to house the Sheriff’s Office on former Bethlehem Steel property in Lackawanna. But Legislator John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, and Deputy Budget Director Mark Cornell said that might not be an appropriate use of that industrial park space.

Other lease proposals came from developers of properties in Orchard Park, Buffalo, Town of Tonawanda, Hamburg and Newstead.

Regarding the lack of information provided to other legislators, the Sheriff’s Office had handed over a stack of proposals to a Legislature staffer mid-afternoon Wednesday. Typically, those documents are provided to the Legislature clerk for distribution as part of legislator committee packets. In this case, however, none of the documents made it into the clerk’s hands. Legislature staff said the Sheriff’s Office should have provided the documents to the clerk sooner, and Sheriff’s officials said that if Legislature staffers fail to pass on the information they are given, that is a Legislature issue.

All sides want to approve a lease agreement at the Legislature’s regular meeting next Thursday, the last regular meeting prior to the Legislature’s August recess. In order to make that happen, Johnson said a special committee meeting will likely be called early next week to get all information distributed and all questions answered.