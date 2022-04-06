Erie County sheriff's deputies injured during attempted rescue at Colden house fire

Two Erie County sheriff's deputies suffered injuries while searching for trapped occupants during a house fire Saturday on Blanchard Road in Colden, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputies and a state trooper all entered the house, but thick smoke prevented them from conducting a complete canvassing of the residence. One of the deputies located and rescued one of the family dogs during the search before he was forced to leave the building to escape the smoke and flames.

An attempt to save a second pet was unsuccessful. The three human occupants of the house were located at the edge of the property unharmed.

One of the deputies suffered an ankle injury and the effects of smoke inhalation. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. The second deputy was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and returned to duty.

The Colden fire chief requested the assistance of the Sheriff's Fire Investigation Unit.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

