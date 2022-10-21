Erie County sheriff's deputies honored for rescues on Grand Island bridge, grain elevator

The two men were distraught and appeared to be contemplating suicide.

One stood atop a hulking grain elevator on the banks of the Buffalo River. The other was perched on the South Grand Island Bridge, peering down at the icy waters of the Niagara River.

Thanks to the quick response of four Erie County Sheriff's deputies, both men lived.

For their bravery, the deputies – along with 16 other deputies, detectives, officers and Sheriff's Office staffers – will be honored Saturday at the agency's annual Badge & Shield Club awards ceremony.

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia said the honorees "demonstrated acts of bravery, kindness and dedication to their profession and are truly extraordinary public servants. I am proud of each of them, and the people of Erie County should be as well – we are lucky to have them as members of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Man saved on bridge

Deputies Ryan Murphy and Justin Bauer will be honored with the William R. Dils Deputy of the Year Award for their Aug. 25 rescue of a despondent man on the South Grand Island Bridge.

Murphy and Bauer were at the sheriff's substation on Whitehaven Road on the island when they got a call from the mother of a man who was contemplating self-harm on the bridge.

The deputies checked both bridges and saw no sign of him. So Bauer drove toward the man's City of Tonawanda home before spotting his vehicle in Isle View Park. But the vehicle was empty and soon after, Murphy told Bauer he saw a man walking to the apex of the bridge. The pair turned on their sirens and rushed to the bridge.

"We were flying," Bauer said.

Many mental health calls involve a person in a home, Murphy said, but he sensed this situation was more urgent.

"Time was of the essence," Murphy said. "We weren't able to go to a house and sit with someone. We had to find this individual before it was too late."

Murphy approached the bridge, hopped a guardrail and cut off the man's path as he was walking up the bridge, he said.

"I just walked up to him with my hands in front of me [and said], ‘Hey man, I just want to talk to you. I’m not here to hurt you. We just want this to go smoothly,'" Murphy said.

Murphy, who joined the Sheriff's Office in March, said he crouched down next to the man and they had a discussion about what was upsetting him in his life.

"We didn’t formally arrest him. We didn’t put him in handcuffs," Murphy said. "This was a very nice young man – he was just having some issues. He willingly left the bridge after talking with him for a few minutes."

The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation. The deputies said being an on-the-spot counselor is an increasingly common part of police work.

"It’s not always traffic stops and chasing bad guys," Bauer said. "Sometimes it’s this kind of call: somebody’s in a crisis, we stepped in and helped them out."

Grain elevator rescue

It was 10:34 p.m. on Sept. 15 when Buffalo Fire Department officials called the Erie County Sheriff's Aviation Unit for backup while trying to save a man from a grain elevator on the Buffalo River.

The man, thought by authorities to be suicidal, had climbed to the top of the Cargill Superior Grain Elevator and while he was breathing, his heartbeat was weak and slow because of insulin he had taken, officials said. A woman had followed the man up the hulking structure and was also stranded.

Sgt. Ryan Rogers and Tactical Flight Officer Shawn Young considered landing on the roof of the grain mill before Buffalo Fire officials recommended against it.

"The condition of the building was our biggest concern because of how it had deteriorated," Rogers said. "Finally, we said, 'Well, we can come in there and hover approximately a foot to two feet off the roof and not touch down at all on the structure, and we could get out of the aircraft and retrieve the victim that way."

Young, wearing night-vision goggles, brought the helicopter to a constant hover just feet above the elevator. That's when Rogers made his move.

"I was able to lower myself down to the roof, and that was the moment of truth, when I transitioned my body weight to the roof and wanted to make sure that I didn’t fall through the roof or that it didn’t give out," Rogers said.

The roof held and Rogers loaded the man and woman into the helicopter as Young maintained what sheriff's officials called a "prolonged and challenging hover."

The pair will receive the Special Operations Division Award on Saturday. Young said the diversity of police work is what makes the job interesting.

"We never know what we’re going to be called to do when we come into work," he said.

List of awardees

Additional award winners include:

Detective Daniel Brinkerhoff (Outstanding Service Award); Senior Detective Gregory McCarthy (Investigative Services Divisional Award); Sgts. Christopher Schreiber and Christopher Soluri, Detective Brent Francis, Deputies Christian Ginnane, Brian Pauly, Matthew Krypel, Anthony Pellittieri and Andrew Carriero (Police Services Award); Officer David Hryn (Jail Management Division Award); Deputies Daniel Zlotek, Richard Retzlaff and Tysen Lincoln (Civil Enforcement Division Award); Sgt. Stuart Woodside (Scientific Reserve Division Award); Linda "Mickey" Pawenski (Erie County Sheriff's Award); and William Gugino (Alfred D. Genusso Award).