Erie County sheriff hosting recruiting event

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia is hosting a recruiting event for new deputies Monday evening at the Erie County Fire Training Academy, 3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga.

The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. and comes two days before Wednesday's application deadline. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Sheriff's Office personnel and get to see and inquire about the agency's special equipment and capabilities.

Applications will be available at the event. However, applications cannot be accepted that evening. All applications must be filed with Erie County’s Personnel Department by the July 27 deadline.

For more information, visit https://www3.erie.gov/employment/exam/deputy-sheriff-criminal.

