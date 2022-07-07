Erie County sheriff gains new detective team to deter major incidents of violence

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia on Thursday got the green light to create a new six-member team to find and investigate people who could pose major threats to the public.
And the Republican sheriff got bipartisan support, which included a majority of Democratic legislators who heaped praise on him for being proactive.
Garcia and his top administrators made the pitch last week to create a new Behavioral Threat Assessment Team. Its mission would be to prevent future incidents of high-profile violence such as the May 14 mass shooting at Tops supermarket that killed 10.
"We do need, and should appreciate the sheriff for being proactive and implementing such an important division," said Chairwoman April Baskin, D-Buffalo.
Legislators voted 10-1 in favor of the new investigative unit after Garcia worked with the county budget office to find $402,349 to cover the payroll costs and related expenses associated with getting the new team off the ground this year.
"This provides another layer of safety for this community," said Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo, who chairs the Public Safety Committee and in whose district the Tops shooting occurred.
Money appeared to be a roadblock in getting the new detective unit going because it is estimated to cost $1 million a year to support. But the county administration was able to reallocate unspent money from the Sheriff's Office's fringe benefits line to pay for the team this year.
While Erie County legislators expressed some support for the idea, they also expressed concern about the $1 million price tag.
Training will be provided free of charge from the U.S. Secret Service unit that investigates threats to the president, Garcia said. In addition, training and support is also expected from Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, he said.
The team will also be expanded to include representatives from other major law enforcement agencies, including the Buffalo Police Department, as well as mental health professionals and civilian groups, according to the Sheriff's Office.
County officials said they anticipate additional funding for the program next year will come from the state.
In the wake of the Tops shooting, Gov. Kathy Hochul passed an executive order to combat domestic terrorism by having the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services establish an Office of Counterterrorism. That office is expected to make grants available to counties developing their own anti-terrorism programs.
By establishing a local threat assessment team now, Garcia said, Erie County is getting ahead of the curve and will be in a better position to assist with training other organizations and schools to help identify potential threats.
Legislators said they want the new team to build bridges with the community. They asked that money be put toward raising awareness about the new team so that teachers, neighborhood leaders and employers who see a pattern of troubling behavior know they have a clear avenue to report their concerns, she said.
Sheriff's administrators said that in certain cases, both law enforcement and civilians can request a court to impose a temporary, extreme risk protection order – also referred to as a red flag law – to restrict a person's access to firearms and other weapons in cases where the person is determined to pose a severe risk to themselves or others.
In other cases, people could be referred for counseling.
Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, voted against the new unit, saying she had concerns about the limited expertise and background of the detectives joining the unit. She also previously raised concerns about the Sheriff's Office investigating and targeting private citizens who have not yet committed any crime.
Garcia said the unit will be composed of experienced investigators who will gain additional certifications to undertake their new assignments and will be led by a retired Buffalo homicide detective and university trainer. He also said the threat assessment team will take no action that violates the First or Second Amendments regarding freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.
"I can assure you of this," he said. "We will not be trampling on anyone's constitutional rights."