Erie County sheriff gains new detective team to deter major incidents of violence

Legislators said they want the new team to build bridges with the community. They asked that money be put toward raising awareness about the new team so that teachers, neighborhood leaders and employers who see a pattern of troubling behavior know they have a clear avenue to report their concerns, she said.

Sheriff's administrators said that in certain cases, both law enforcement and civilians can request a court to impose a temporary, extreme risk protection order – also referred to as a red flag law – to restrict a person's access to firearms and other weapons in cases where the person is determined to pose a severe risk to themselves or others.

In other cases, people could be referred for counseling.