Erie County Sheriff-elect John Garcia wants PBA president to run internal affairs

Donovan will no longer hold the presidency of the Erie County Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association come Jan. 1, and he will recuse himself from matters that were in play when he led the PBA and may pose a conflict, the Garcia team said.

Donovan served as the law enforcement coordinator for Crime Stoppers WNY and worked with the Seneca Nation, including its Seneca Mothers Against Drugs, Martin said.

Donovan’s resume, which includes stints as a jail deputy, a road deputy and a detective, makes him well qualified, Martin said. And so does his time as the PBA president, the Garcia camp reasons, because he has “invaluable insight into grievance procedures, contract language, union issues with management and the rules that govern behavior within the office.”

He’s not the first in his family to choose law enforcement. His father, Richard Donovan, was a Buffalo police commissioner and undersheriff and is a Garcia business partner who was active in the campaign.

'Disturbing implications'