Erie County sheriff candidates spar over a donation from dad of Capitol rioter

Thomas Sibick eventually turned over the muddy badge, which he had buried in his backyard, according to an FBI affidavit. The radio has not been recovered.

Eugene Sibick said he donated $200 to Garcia’s campaign because he sees Garcia as the best candidate. Meanwhile, he is appealing for money for his son.

“My son is a political prisoner,” Eugene Sibick says in a plea for prayers and for $150,000 on the fundraising website Give Send Go.

“Thomas went alone to D.C. for the sole purpose to hear the former president speak,” he said. “…This is going to be a long haul as his life has been turned upside down.” He asks people to consider donating “so Thomas will be allowed to get his life back together.”

For a few days in March, Eugene Sibick housed his son in his Amherst home on home confinement, which a federal magistrate judge in Buffalo had allowed. But prosecutors called Thomas Sibick dangerous and, citing his past convictions, persuaded a federal judge in Washington to detain him until his trial. He is now in a D.C. jail.