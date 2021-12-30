Erie County sets new record for Covid-19 – again

"If not, based on the recent new daily case counts, our hospitals will get overrun," he said.

Health officials across the world observing the Omicron tidal wave in Southern Africa, where it was first detected in late November, and the United Kingdom, another early hot spot, noted an unprecedented spike in cases that ebbed after a few weeks, but a much smaller increase in hospitalizations and deaths relative to other points in the pandemic.

So far, hospitalization rates in Western New York are down, with a 22% decrease over the past two weeks. At other points in the pandemic, an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths hasn't materialized until weeks after a spike in new cases.

There were 408 people hospitalized with the virus in Erie County on Dec. 28, according to the health department. That's down from 521 on Dec. 14. Still, the sharp increase in cases led Erie County Medical Center to ban nearly all patient visitation starting Friday.