Erie County senior services commissioner abruptly resigns

David J. Shenk, the Erie County commissioner of the Senior Services Department, has abruptly resigned his position, surprising county employees who had no prior indication that Shenk had any plans to leave his post.

Peter Anderson, a spokesman for the County Executive's Office, said Shenk's resignation was effective 5 p.m. Friday. He said he could provide no other information because it would violate county policy.

"He is leaving to pursue opportunities in the private sector," Anderson said in an email.

Shenk was appointed by County Executive Mark Poloncarz to serve as Erie County comptroller in 2012. He was defeated in the fall election by Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw. He was subsequently named director of Erie County Veterans Services, then was appointed in May 2019 to serve as Senior Services commissioner.

He represented his department last week during Erie County Legislature budget hearings and made no mention of plans to leave his position or take a job elsewhere.

