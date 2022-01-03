Erie County scales back Covid contact tracing, but it may not be as critical as it was

"Usually, it's much shorter than that," she said.

The county issued a different message late Sunday afternoon, citing limited resources during a Covid case surge. Burstein had also previously indicated that the county had to shift its focus to concentrate on high-risk groups, such as children who attend school or day cares.

"We've really had to prioritize our strategy in terms of case investigation and contact tracing," she said.

She also said the county's refocused strategy has state support.

The county had previously ramped up the number of contact tracers reaching out to county residents during the first year of the pandemic as the county attempted to contain the spread of the virus. As it has become clear that Covid-19 is all but impossible to contain, the county now has between 20 to 25 case investigators reaching out to the public. Double that number are trained and available to assist, along with state contact tracers, Kane said.

At its peak last year, the county had about 100 contact tracers working to identify close contacts and clear out a backlog of cases.