Erie County returns to 'substantial' Covid spread for first time since August

Another sign of the retreat of the Covid-19 pandemic came Thursday, as Erie County officials announced the county is no longer considered a high-transmission zone for the virus.
The county's drop into the second-highest category as defined by federal officials, "substantial transmission," was one of the metrics County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz cited Tuesday, when discussing when he would lift his mandate that face masks must be worn by everyone in county-owned buildings.
Niagara County beat Erie County out of the high transmission category by one day, reaching the substantial spread zone on Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 31.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a high transmission zone is one where the seven-day rolling average for new Covid cases is 100 cases per 100,000 residents, or more.
A substantial transmission zone is a county whose caseload average is 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 residents.
Thursday, the Erie County Health Department tweeted that the county had 91 new Covid cases Wednesday, and 869 new cases over the previous seven days. That sent the seven-day average down to 91 per 100,000 residents, a drop from 103.3 the day before.
"Great News!" Poloncarz tweeted moments later.
But the county executive also noted that the seven-day average rate of positive Covid tests was 3.6%.
He had said Tuesday he wanted to see that figure sink below 3%, in combination with a fall of transmission into the "substantial" range, before canceling the mask mandate in county buildings.
Alternatively, Poloncarz said, he would lift the mask mandate – even if the daily positivity rate exceeded 3% – if the new caseload fell into the "moderate" range. That's defined by the CDC as a seven-day average of fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.
Erie County was last in the "substantial" transmission category on or about Aug. 19, Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said. It hasn't been in the "moderate" zone since late July.
Thursday, the CDC website said only 10.5% of the 3,221 counties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico were in the "substantial" category, and 2.7% were "moderate."
Besides Niagara, whose caseload is down to 93.65 per 100,000 people, Orleans and Wyoming counties also are in the "substantial" category, along with all five boroughs of New York City and several of its suburban counties.