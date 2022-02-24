Erie County returns to 'substantial' Covid spread for first time since August

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But the county executive also noted that the seven-day average rate of positive Covid tests was 3.6%.

He had said Tuesday he wanted to see that figure sink below 3%, in combination with a fall of transmission into the "substantial" range, before canceling the mask mandate in county buildings.

Alternatively, Poloncarz said, he would lift the mask mandate – even if the daily positivity rate exceeded 3% – if the new caseload fell into the "moderate" range. That's defined by the CDC as a seven-day average of fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Erie County was last in the "substantial" transmission category on or about Aug. 19, Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said. It hasn't been in the "moderate" zone since late July.

Thursday, the CDC website said only 10.5% of the 3,221 counties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico were in the "substantial" category, and 2.7% were "moderate."