Erie County restaurants win ruling in lawsuit over indoor-dining ban

Restaurants seek court relief from Covid-19 safety precautions The legal action alleged that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other state officials have acted in “clear violation” of their powers during the pandemic.

A state Health Department official submitted an affidavit acknowledging contact tracing, of course, relies on cooperation from the individuals who are contacted and that compliance is not always 100%.

"While limitations with contract tracing casts doubt on the statistic relied upon by (the restaurants), it also undermines and inhibits the DOH’s ability to properly designate specific areas under the microcluster-strategy, which is premised upon the state’s ability to identify areas of infection on a block-by-block basis," the judge said in his ruling.

The state has considered contact tracing data in crafting its Covid-19 response, but the limitations to the tracing mean it cannot be the sole driving factor in deciding what restrictions should be imposed, state officials have said. The contact tracing data does not displace the science and other information that state public health officials have accumulated and relied on during the past nine months, Terragnoli said.

The restaurants' lawsuit revealed financial losses that reach into the millions at some of the bigger, well-known establishments, but also losses in the tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars that were just as crushing to the smaller restaurants involved in the legal case.

Affidavits from two dozen Buffalo area restaurants also showed at least 856 job cuts since March.

