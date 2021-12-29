Erie County residents who test positive at home for Covid-19 asked to report result online

Erie County residents who test positive for Covid-19 at home are being asked to report the result to the county Department of Health through an online form that went live on Wednesday.

The online form is available at www3.erie.gov/covid/form/form-to-report-a-positive-covid-.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown urged everyone planning to attend the New Year's Eve ball drop to be vaccinated and to wear masks, though he said those guidelines won't be enforced.

"It is important we have an accurate view of Covid in our region, and reporting these results helps us to do it," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday on Twitter.

Those who test positive at home should isolate themselves. County health officials encourage them to take a follow-up PCR or another laboratory-based test, especially if symptomatic or a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

"The rapid test may not tell the whole story, but it's a great tool to use. It's a great screening tool, but, especially if you're asymptomatic, it may miss infection," County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Tuesday during the county's weekly Covid-19 briefing. "So it's really important to follow up with a PCR test."

