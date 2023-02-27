The Erie County Republican Committee this weekend endorsed a Clarence businesswoman who is a political newcomer to challenge County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in November.

Chrissy Casilio, 36, has never held political office before but she is the daughter of Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio. She owns her own marketing firm, Casilio Communications, and said she was the youngest president of the Clarence Rotary Club.

“As a taxpayer and a mother, I know personally how difficult it is for families in Erie County to make ends meet, and as a small business owner I know the struggles so many companies face just to try and survive in this post-pandemic economy,” Casilio said in a written statement. “After 17 years of Mark Poloncarz in County Hall, it has never been clearer that he does not understand the challenges we face and that we need new leadership to move our community forward."

Casilio, who previously worked for the parent company of WBEN-AM and WGR Sports Radio, will formally announce her candidacy at 11 a.m. Monday at a Clarence workout facility.

Erie County Republican Chairman Michael A. Kracker told The News that Casilio presents a "fresh face" for voters after three terms for Poloncarz in the Rath County Office Building.

"Her record of running a small business, a marketing firm, puts her in touch with the issues that matter to Erie County small businesses," Kracker said. "As a mom trying to run a business, she knows the struggles that families try to deal with everyday, and certainly as an Erie County taxpayer knows we’ve got to do more to make this county more affordable."

A press aide for Poloncarz, who is running for an unprecedented fourth term, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment about Casilio's candidacy.

Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo told The News last week that he recently spoke with Casilio.

"She called and told me that she wanted to do this," Lorigo said. "She was asked to, and she wants to do it. She seems to have all the right motivation. She certainly seems to have the right values."

Still, Lorigo said it might be "a difficult chore" for Casilio to raise the estimated $1 million that Lorigo and other political veterans say is needed to seriously challenge Poloncarz. He said the Conservative committee has not decided whether to endorse Casilio.

Kracker said Casilio gained the GOP nod on Saturday over at least two other candidates who appeared before the committee, including County Clerk Michael P. "Mickey" Kearns and Boston Town Supervisor Jason A. Keding.

Kearns on Saturday said he withdrew his name from consideration and decided "weeks ago" not to run as a Democrat on the Republican line.

Poloncarz last week announced that he was running for an unprecedented fourth term in office despite previous rumors that he would take a position in Albany in Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration.

Nate McMurray, the former congressional candidate and Grand Island supervisor, has already announced his plans to challenge Poloncarz in a Democratic primary, criticizing Poloncarz's handling of the Christmas blizzard that resulted in 46 Erie County deaths.

McMurray's campaign marks the first Democratic primary challenge Poloncarz has faced since becoming county executive. In previous campaigns, he defeated Republicans Chris Collins, Raymond W. Walter and Lynne Dixon.

Republicans have not held the position of county executive since Chris Collins lost to Poloncarz in 2011.