During the hot summer months, it seems like a tempting idea: Rent someone's pool for an hour or two.

Some apps, such as Swimply, make that easy to do, offering an Airbnb-like experience from those who own private pools and hot tubs and want to make them available at an hourly rate.

But the pool-sharing is illegal, Erie County officials said Monday.

And Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Gale Burstein warned residents that renting a pool or hot tub is also flirting with the danger of drowning.

Renting out private pools violates county health codes and state law, and could result in fines up to $2,000 per violation, Poloncarz said.

"If you think, 'I'm going to rent out my pool and make 100 bucks on the weekends,' not only are you violating the law and you're at risk for a significant fine," he said, "you are putting yourself, your family and others at risk."

As of Monday afternoon, five homeowners in Erie and Niagara counties had listed their pools for rent. They ranged from a small, round, above-ground pool in Buffalo renting for $30 an hour to an in-ground pool with a diving board in the Town of Tonawanda renting for $45.

Private pools do not have to adhere to government standards that regulate chlorine levels, water flow and emergency access points, among other rules for public pools, county officials said. There are no requirements for lifeguards and equipment to prevent drowning – the biggest killer of young children.

"Just because it's on the internet that says you can rent out your private pool doesn't make it legal," Poloncarz said.

Swimply denies that is the case.

"Swimply homeowners open their spaces to users as private guests and have full say as to who can use their pool and how," said Caeron Kilberg, Swimply’s head of legal and government relations, in a statement. "Pools listed on Swimply aren’t public pools, therefore we believe Swimply is in current legal standing in the Buffalo community, and listings should not be prohibited in the area. We operate in much a similar fashion to other experiential sharing services like Airbnb which are residential in nature, as are other home amenity rentals."

Legal issues aside, Burstein said the risk of injury and waterborne illnesses and drowning isn't worth the risk.

"Improperly treated and disinfected pools can lead to disease transmission and chemical reactions," she said.

Last year, a 7-year-old girl drowned in a New Jersey pool rented out for a party through the Swimply app.

Pool decks meant for personal family use could also collapse or cause slip-and-fall accidents that could lead to injury and present major legal risks to homeowners, she said.

County officials said they were unaware of any drownings or near-drownings locally in pools or hot tubs rented out by homeowners.

Burstein said that unless a child died, anyone who had a close call and was revived at a pool would not be reported to Erie County.

There also are not yet many people looking to rent out their pools locally, though this has been a bigger problem in other parts of the country. Swimply is not the only online platform connecting pool owners with prospective renters.