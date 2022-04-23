Erie County remains in 'high' Covid level, significant rise in hospitalizations has not followed

Erie County remains in the "high" Covid-19 community level after the county Health Department announced another 589 positive cases in Saturday's report of Friday's data.

The county shifted Friday from the medium to high level, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using Thursday's statistics.

Despite the surge of cases from variants of the Omicron strain, county hospitalizations remain low. The Health Department said, as of Thursday, county hospitals had 86 Covid-19 patients, 34 of which were admitted due to the virus.

Compared to the day prior, those numbers reflected an increase of seven total patients and three admitted for Covid. While it's an increase, it's far lower than the peak of the Omicron wave when 581 people were hospitalized in Erie County hospitals Jan. 17.

"We'd have to see hospitalization numbers jump up into the hundreds and have those be hundreds of people admitted for Covid," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Thursday. In past waves, an increase in hospitalizations has lagged behind a rise in cases.

Poloncarz recognized rising Covid cases on Thursday, saying the county would monitor the rates but did not intend to implement any health-related restrictions at the time.

At the "high" community level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors when in public, staying updated with Covid-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptomatic. In addition to case totals, other metrics the CDC uses to determine a community's warning level include hospital admissions and bed capacity.

County statistics released Saturday show 377 new cases per 100,000 residents, using a seven-day average, the highest rate since Feb. 2. That average has increased from 268 per 100,000 residents one week ago, and 154 two weeks ago. Erie does not include results from self-reported home tests in its statistics.

For late February, March and early April, the county average remained below 150 cases per 100,000 residents, while the Omicron wave in January ranged between 1,500 and 1,800 per 100,000.

Seventeen percent of cases have returned positive in the seven-day rolling average; that statistic reached 22% in January.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

