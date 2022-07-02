Erie County provides $1.1 million for new ADA-accessible trail at Tifft Nature Preserve

Tifft Nature Preserve's sweeping woodland paths are already considered one of the best of Western New York's many places to commune with nature.

Soon, they will be even more accessible to more people.

A $1.1 million grant from Erie County will assist in creating a half-mile long, Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant walkway that will open new vistas for those park patrons.

"More people are going to be able to experience all of the benefits of time and nature, and all that Tifft Nature Preserve has to offer," Marisa Wigglesworth, president and CEO of the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences, announced Friday from the deck of the Herb and Jane Darling Environmental Education Center off Lake Kirsty.

"This trail – about a half-mile long – will run from the Darling Education Center out to one of the jewels of the preserve: the Heritage Boardwalk," Wigglesworth added.

The trail will be designed to accommodate anyone of any ability, whether they are using a wheelchair or pushing a stroller.

The preserve's 264 acres of restored habitat already includes five miles of trails, and the planned addition will represent 10% of that, said Wigglesworth, who was joined on the rear deck of the Darling Center by Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz for the announcement of the funding.

Poloncarz said plans for the project were first developed following repeated requests from visitors.

In addition to funding from Erie County, the upgraded trail will receive financial support from the Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, as well as the New York Power Authority and the Montgomery Family Foundation. The county's portion of the funding will pay for expenses associated with the ADA-compliant ramps and other upgrades aimed at improving accessibility.

"One of the keys that we've been working on in our parks system lately is ensuring that our parks are accessible to all. We know that's not always easy when we're talking about natural areas, because natural areas are not necessarily made for those who have ambulatory issues," Poloncarz said.

He added that the funding of the county's share of the project was made possible by a $174.5 million surplus in the county's 2021 budget.

"This is all part of our effort to create the best Erie County possible using funds from county government, as well as from our partners, to ensure that they go back into the community," Poloncarz said.

Also present for the announcement was Erie County Commissioner of Environment and Planning Daniel Castle, who also is chairman of the Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee which, Castle said, will provide another $400,000 toward the cost of the overall project.

The trail will include concrete walkways leading to the entrance and emergency exits of the Education Center, along with a welcome kiosk at the trail head, according to Zach Goodrich, preserve steward at the nature park. He said a majority of the trail will be made of a crushed stone dust trail, compacted and with adequate drainage to provide a solid surface for wheelchairs, while the Heritage Boardwalk portion of the trail will be all wood. The trail will eventually lead visitors to the scenic cattail marsh area.

Poloncarz said construction is set to begin in 2023, with much of the work to be completed by the end of next year. The grand opening is set for 2024.

