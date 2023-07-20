For the first time in more than 20 years, the Erie County Legislature and administration have struck a deal to cut the total amount of property taxes the county collects from taxpayers.

In addition, the Legislature and County Executive Mark Poloncarz have negotiated terms that will eliminate all sales taxes on homeowner energy bills during the coldest winter months of December, January and February. That includes the tax on everything from electricity and natural gas to propane, heating oil, wood and coal.

The Legislature is expected to unanimously support the elimination of home energy taxes Thursday during its last regular session before the August break.

Under the agreement reached by all sides, next year’s budget will reduce the property tax levy by $1 million. That doesn’t mean all county residents will see a decrease on their county property tax bill – the percentage decrease is minor in the context of a $2 billion budget. But it does mean many more residents are likely to see either a stabilization or decline in their property tax bill compared with each of the last eight years, when the county tax levy grew by between 2% and 5%.

Instead of raising property taxes by an average of $10 million a year, the county will forgo roughly $8.5 million in planned tax revenue next year under the deal, according to estimates provided by the Legislature’s Republican caucus.

Perhaps equally significant to county residents will be the elimination of all sales taxes on their home energy bills during the three coldest winter months, when such utility bills typically spike. The state already charges no sales tax on electricity and home heating fuels for residential use. However, the county has been charging a sales tax of 4.75%.

The temporary sales tax break is expected to yield an overall savings to taxpayers of between $8 million and $10 million, according to county calculations.

“That hits everybody in the pocketbook,” said Republican Minority Leader John Mills. “That’s a big win.”

The tax cuts were all part of larger package negotiated with the Poloncarz administration in exchange for bipartisan Legislature support to extend the “temporary” 1% sales tax that the county has had in place since the red-and-green budget crisis in the mid-2000s that dropped the county’s credit rating to near junk-bond status.

The Legislature’s Republican caucus had threatened to withhold support of the 1% sales tax extension, which is responsible for raising hundreds of millions of dollars that are critical for the functioning of county government. That led to weeks of negotiations involving Republican and Democratic elected leaders, Legislature staff, budget personnel, representatives from Poloncarz’s office, and Poloncarz himself.

The county executive praised the final deal as a worthy compromise that benefits taxpayers.

“This will ensure the fiscal stability of the county for years to come, while also offering substantial savings for our residents,” said Poloncarz, in a statement. “I thank my partners at the legislature for working with my administration in a cooperative manner that’s in the best interest of our constituents.”

The Republican minority had been pressing for several years to lower the tax levy, in light of the millions of dollars in federal stimulus aid that has flowed into county coffers since the Covid-19 health crisis struck. Budget surpluses have reached record levels. Poloncarz, however, had been resistant to any cuts to overall tax collections, preferring instead to cut the tax rate, which affected property owners very differently and still led to higher property taxes overall because property values have been climbing.

The administration has benefited from property tax growth, both in terms of funding for new county programs and personnel costs, but also by increasing the county’s overall credit rating.

Negotiating a cut in the tax levy required ongoing conversations, with legislators settling for a $1 million tax levy cut as opposed to the millions more they originally sought to cut.

“It was not an easy lift,” said Bryan Fiume, chief of staff for the Republican minority caucus. “It took the entire six weeks to get an agreement on that.”

Erich Weyant, the chief of staff for the Legislature’s Democratic majority, said legislators were hopeful to settle on a higher tax levy cut of at least $2 million.

Both Republicans and Democrats had also pushed to cut sales tax on clothing, but Fiume said the county administration balked at that when they saw the revenue hit that Monroe County experienced after it enacted such a policy. The ability for the county to suspend tax collection on home energy bills for three months, as opposed to the full year, ultimately sealed that deal. The three-month suspension of home energy sales taxes does not apply to businesses.

“It was a lot of give and take on all sides,” Weyant said.

“Despite growing discontent with politics across the nation, we’ve shown we can all work well together in Erie County,” said April Baskin, the Legislature chairwoman.

The last time the county cut the property tax levy was in 2013, and it was an accident. A budgeting error led to the tax levy falling by $455,000 that year. Prior to that, former County Executive Joel Giambra cut total property taxes by $29 million in 2001, then refused to raise taxes for several more years despite rising expenses, resulting in a catastrophic budget crisis that led the county’s additional 1% “temporary” sales tax increase.

The home energy tax cut and property tax cut were not the only two changes adopted as part of the overall deal.

Among the other key changes the administration agreed to:

Establish a five-year county road repair and maintenance plan. Legislators have previously complained that the administration would agree to do road work and borrow money to cover construction costs, but the work would still be delayed for years.

Extend the amount of time that vacant jobs are left open. By extending the length of time it takes to fill open county jobs by three weeks, the county is estimated to save more than $8 million, according to a written summary of the deal. The budget director would still have authority to override the policy for “critical positions.”

The Legislature also agreed to offer bipartisan support for a new law that would require those who list properties as short-term vacation rentals on sites like AirBNB and VRBO to pay hotel occupancy taxes like other hotels, motels and inns. However, while the original draft of the law would have earmarked all such tax revenue to support tourism marketing efforts through Visit Buffalo Niagara, the newer version of the bill will not restrict how the bed tax revenue may be spent.