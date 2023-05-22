Erie County's top administrators can't put in for overtime anymore in 2023, but they collected plenty of it last year.

In fact, because of the termination of the county's overtime policy, more than 100 high-level, nonunion political appointees received $1.5 million in overtime-related payments, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Comptroller's Office data.

That $1.5 million does not include more than $300,000 paid out to Sheriff's Office administrators in Buffalo Bills stadium security-related overtime, much of which is reimbursed by Pegula Sports & Entertainment and will continue to exist.

Even without the stadium pay, 13 of the top 15 recipients of overtime-related money are high-ranking administrators in the Sheriff's Office, which has been part of a consistent, yearslong pattern.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Timothy Carney received the most overtime-related pay of any appointed administrator in county government last year. He was was paid $100,397 in overtime and comp time for last year, according to Comptroller data.

The data reviewed by The Buffalo News included all overtime-related money paid out or accrued in 2022. The first paycheck of 2022 included compensation for the last two weeks of December 2021.

The major November snowstorm and December blizzard in 2022 significantly increased overtime costs for both Sheriff's Office personnel and other county emergency staff. The last quarter of the year, from October through December, accounted for 44% of all Sheriff's Office overtime in 2022. And according to pay-period records, the Christmas week blizzard is responsible for doubling or tripling overtime costs compared to any other quarter last year in the Sheriff's Office.

"Had the blizzards waited a few months, we probably would have been in better shape," Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said. "But they came when they came, and they needed to be responded to."

Deputy Budget Director Mark Cornell said that year-end surplus money was set aside at the end of 2022 to cover blizzard-related overtime costs.

In addition, he and Sheriff John Garcia pointed out that with President Biden declaring the Buffalo blizzard a major federal disaster, the county should be eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for blizzard-related overtime costs.

"At the end of the day, with the two storms, especially a second one, we go back to the point that you can't put dollars on human lives," Garcia said. "So if these guys were out there 24 hours, well, so be it."

Aside from weather-related emergencies, the overtime-related costs to the county also grew dramatically because of the payout of all accumulated compensatory time, which county administrators said was required after the overtime policy for appointed administrators was eliminated.

County leaders in the fall changed the policy of allowing top administrators to collect unlimited overtime after weathering heavy criticism from the public and both former Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and Hardwick, a Democrat. The high overtime amounts for appointees took off in 2020 because of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Previously, those administrators, classified as managerial-confidential, were often described as "salaried." Even though they were technically hourly wage workers, they could accumulate comp time – essentially, more paid time off – but not overtime. All of that changed after millions in federal stimulus money became available to offset Covid-19-related expenses and other costs.

Erie County plans to stop paying overtime to top appointees and department heads The administration's new proposal comes in response to what has been previously reported over the last two years: No other major county in New York pays this kind of overtime to top administrators.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he asked if the stimulus money could be spent on overtime pay for managerial-confidential employees and was told they qualify. All employees who did frontline Covid-19-related work, union and nonunion, received overtime and/or bonuses. But Erie County was a rare outlier in permitting its appointed department heads to collect any overtime, let alone overtime in such high amounts.

County appointees have received hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in overtime pay since then, compared with only $51,238 in 2019. Straight overtime pay in the three years since, just for appointed administrators, totaled nearly $2.6 million, according to comptroller data. That excludes comp time payments that would add nearly $1 million more to county expenses.

"Everything was different under Covid, and we tend to forget that," said Hardwick, who was still a county legislator when the overtime controversy first became a major issue. "We look back at that time, and say, 'Why didn't we do this? Why didn't we do that?' The reality was the priority at that time was keeping people alive."

To address critics, the county administration and County Legislature approved a new budget deal for 2023 that officially reclassified 93 appointed administrators as salaried.

Top chiefs in Erie County Sheriff's Office to get raises in lieu of unlimited overtime The Sheriff's Office and administration have reached a deal that would result in base salary pay hikes for roughly a dozen of the sheriff's top administrators and convert them from hourly wage workers to salaried employees.

Simultaneously, county leaders agreed to offer larger raises to top appointees. The 2023 budget included $876,000 for one-time job reclassifications that would significantly raise the pay for at least 84 positions across many departments, as well as the Sheriff's Office.

"Most people got salary upgrades, and they understand that it was for that reason, that they're no longer able to cash in the overtime the way they were," Hardwick said. "And in the end, I think that the taxpayer will be better off."

But the new policy also required the cash out of all accumulated comp time hours for appointees. Managerial-confidential employees, who went from being allowed to receive up to 80 comp time hours a year to 200 comp time hours a year in 2022, were paid for all those hours at the overtime rate after the policy ended because no comp time could be rolled over to the new year, unlike the past. Some of the comp time hours cashed out may have been earned in earlier years.

That alone resulted in the county paying out nearly $742,000 to appointees. Those who reached the 200-hours comp time limit were then eligible to earn cash overtime at an hourly rate over the course of 2022, which amounted to another $655,700. Roughly 40 top-level appointees fell into that category.

There was no public debate in the County Legislature about how comp time should be addressed. Cornell said that from a payroll logistics standpoint, it made sense to cash out the comp time the way the county did. Hardwick and his staff said it would not have been legal to deny employees previously accrued comp time. They also said paying out the comp time immediately prevented appointees from cashing out their accounts at an even higher salaried rate in the future.

"You couldn't have said to the people, 'You know all that comp time you worked for and you thought you were getting paid for? Forget about it,' " Hardwick said. "Now going forward, everybody knows what their status is."

But even if you discount the overtime attributable to the December blizzard and the large, policy-ending comp time payouts, county appointees still collected more in straight overtime pay last year compared with the year before, when the overtime controversy was at its height, according to Comptroller's Office data.

County political appointees got over $1.3 million in pandemic overtime Among all county employees, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis last year.

Overall, half a dozen department commissioners in the county administration and 10 chiefs with the Sheriff's Office were among the high-ranking employees receiving overtime and comp time payouts of $10,000 or more in addition to their regular pay.

Outside the Sheriff's Office, top department leaders in Public Works and the Emergency Services received the most overtime-related pay, though that amount would likely have been far lower had the November and December snow emergencies not occurred.

Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, who drew headlines for receiving the most overtime of any county appointee in 2020, began scaling back her reported overtime hours in 2021. A negligible amount of direct overtime was recorded for her last year. She ranked 17th among all appointed administrators in overtime-related pay solely due to the cash out of her comp time bank. The county's medical examiners made the list for similar comp time payouts.

Both Garcia and Hardwick said the changes made to the overtime policy are for the best and will work in the interests of taxpayers going forward, now that all owed overtime-related compensation has been paid.

"I'm glad we have this resolved moving forward. Everyone's salaried," Garcia said. "It was a very fiscally responsible and prudent move by all parties involved. I'm glad that we were able to make this happen. Because ultimately, you're right, the taxpayers are the ones footing the bill."