Erie County, others open Covid-19 vaccination clinics to walk-ins

With more than 1,500 appointments available but unfilled as of 1 p.m., the Erie County Department of Health decided to throw open the doors of today's Covid-19 vaccination clinic at KeyBank Center to anyone who is eligible.
Walk-in shots will be available until about 7:45 p.m., the department announced on Facebook and Twitter.
The announcements said the department would still prefer advance registration through the county website or by calling 858-2929. But walk-ins are allowed to go through the registration process at KeyBank Center, the Buffalo Sabres' arena.
"Registration and appointments greatly speed up our lines and reduce the paperwork and screening necessary at a first-dose visit," said Kara Kane, spokeswoman for the county Health Department. "ECDOH sites are prioritizing people who have a scheduled appointment. Individuals without appointments can’t be guaranteed that we will have enough vaccine available at that specific site, especially for pop-up sites with smaller capacity. Anyone coming for a COVID-19 vaccine should bring photo ID and wear a short-sleeve shirt."
Erie County is offering several other Moderna vaccination clinics this week, with online or telephone registration:
• Tuesday and Thursday at Erie Community College South in Orchard Park, with more than 700 slots available for both dates as of 1:30 p.m. today.
• Tuesday and Thursday at ECC North in Williamsville, with more than 900 spaces available Tuesday and more than 600 available Thursday as of 1:30.
• Friday at Durham Zion Church, 174 E. Eagle St., Buffalo, with more than 300 spaces available as of 1:30.
"Our plan right now is to make an announcement around midday each day on social media about walk-in availability," Kane said.
In addition, the Niagara County Health Department expects to open online registration Tuesday for clinics to be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport. Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said about 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be available.
And Eastern Niagara Hospital has decided to offer 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, which it obtained from Niagara County, at an all-walk-in clinic at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, 521 East Ave., Lockport.
No advance registration will be taken, said hospital spokeswoman Carolyn Moore. She said if the turnout exceeds the supply, the hospital will create a waiting list for future dates.
Moderna is a two-dose vaccine, with the second shot given four weeks after the first.