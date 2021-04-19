Erie County, others open Covid-19 vaccination clinics to walk-ins

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Tuesday and Thursday at Erie Community College South in Orchard Park, with more than 700 slots available for both dates as of 1:30 p.m. today.

• Tuesday and Thursday at ECC North in Williamsville, with more than 900 spaces available Tuesday and more than 600 available Thursday as of 1:30.

• Friday at Durham Zion Church, 174 E. Eagle St., Buffalo, with more than 300 spaces available as of 1:30.

"Our plan right now is to make an announcement around midday each day on social media about walk-in availability," Kane said.

In addition, the Niagara County Health Department expects to open online registration Tuesday for clinics to be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport. Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said about 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be available.

And Eastern Niagara Hospital has decided to offer 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, which it obtained from Niagara County, at an all-walk-in clinic at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, 521 East Ave., Lockport.

No advance registration will be taken, said hospital spokeswoman Carolyn Moore. She said if the turnout exceeds the supply, the hospital will create a waiting list for future dates.

Moderna is a two-dose vaccine, with the second shot given four weeks after the first.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.