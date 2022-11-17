Erie County officials warn residents to brace for storm, stay off the roads

If you don't have to be on the roads in Erie County, stay off of them.

That was the message Thursday afternoon from County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who warned of the impending storm forecasters say may deposit up to 4 or 5 inches of heavy, wet snow every hour as it hits.

The storm's arrival is sometime around 9 p.m. Thursday, the county executive said during an afternoon briefing.

The National Weather Service describes the storm as one that will have an "extreme" impact on Erie County, the likes of which has only been seen once before, Poloncarz said. That came eight years ago to the day on Nov. 17, 2014, when up to 70 inches of lake-effect snow was dumped on parts of Erie County, particularly in the central region of the county.

According to the weather service, Poloncarz said, between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, it is anticipated that parts of Erie County near the downtown corridor will receive up to 2 feet of snowfall.

'It's going to hit hard': WNY braces for a snowstorm that will affect driving, schools, church and even the Bills "What we're talking about is a major, major storm," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference Thursday. "This is considered an extreme event – an extreme weather event. That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."

"As reported by the National Weather Service, snowfall rates will not only exceed 3 inches per hour, but could be 4 or 5 inches per hour during the initial hit," Poloncarz said.

"Snow may be falling in our region after 7 p.m., but it is around 9 p.m. when the initial snowfall rates of potentially up to 5 inches of snow per hour will hit the area," he added.

In addition to downtown Buffalo, the initially impacted areas are expected to include areas to the east, including the East Side of Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and Lancaster, as well as to the south, including Hamburg, Lackawanna and West Seneca, Poloncarz said.

"That is not to say that other areas of Erie County will not receive snow. They will. They just will not be receiving it at the same rate as the central portion of Erie County will," he added.

While some areas might receive less snowfall than others, the upcoming storm is expected to be a wide-ranging one that will blanket much, if not all, of the county with a band covering up to 20 miles, compared to the 2014 storm that had a bandwidth of only about 10 miles, Poloncarz said.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, another 12 to 18 inches of snow is forecast to fall, with snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"When you include the totals from 7 p.m. tonight to 7 p.m. Saturday or 1 p.m. on Sunday, 4 feet of snow is possible in the Buffalo region," Poloncarz said.

"The ski country will still probably receive up to 18 inches of snow. The rest of Erie County could receive 3 to 4 feet of snow," he said.

Erie County Department of Public Works plow trucks are already on the road in the southern portion of the county where snow had already begun to fall overnight Wednesday. Road salt is already being applied to county roads in the northern part of the county. The county has 1,200 center lane miles of road for which it is responsible for maintaining. None of those roads are within the City of Buffalo, though some are in Lackawanna and the City of Tonawanda.

"When you have this much snow that's going to fall at this fast of a rate, it's doubtful that pre-treating the roads will keep it from being snow covered for that long," Poloncarz said.

The county executive said a full compliment of staff will be available to plow the roads.

"Our fleets are ready to go," said Karen Hoak, deputy commissioner of public works for the county highway division.

"We have our staff ready for 24-hour coverage. However, our biggest concern at this time is the snow rates," she said. "When we're looking at 1 to 2 inches per hour, that's usually what we can navigate ... When we're looking at 4 inches per hour, that can present some significant challenges," Hoak said.

Danny Neaverth Jr., county commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said the county's biggest enemy over the next 48 to 72 hours will be those exercising what he called a lack of common sense.

"We know this is coming. We know we're going to get a lot," Neaverth said. "We just need people to take note of what is coming. Use common sense. Let our first responders, including all the first responders, including the plow operators and all those people that are going to be out there for the next 72 hours do their job, then we'll get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Neaverth said.

The biggest impediment to that happening, he, Hoak and Poloncarz said, will be vehicles that get stuck on the roads, blocking access to plow operators and forcing first responders to have to rescue stranded motorists.

"Everyone's contribution here will be to stay off the roads," Neaverth said.