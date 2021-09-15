Erie County officials mull response after state court strikes down Ruthie's Law

She added, “The fact that some nursing homes in Erie County may have complied with Ruthie’s Law ... is irrelevant.”

“The court’s decision to strike Ruthie’s Law is disappointing and will remove a much-needed layer of oversight from nursing home operations. Nursing home residents are among our most vulnerable populations, deserving of as much support and protection as possible," Poloncarz said.

He added: “As we have seen in the past year, locally and on a statewide level, this population is also extremely vulnerable to Covid-19, although the virus’s high lethality for nursing home residents was unjustifiably underreported by the state and only came to light months later. Tragedies like these, as well as the need to ensure safe, secure and healthy living spaces, underscore the need for county oversight and monitoring of these facilities.”

When the lawsuit was filed in February 2020, fewer than half of Erie County’s nursing homes had submitted reports.

At the time, Poloncarz said that if the law turned out to be unenforceable, he would urge lawmakers in Albany to pass new rules to give localities more oversight.