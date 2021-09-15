Erie County officials mull response after state court strikes down Ruthie's Law

Erie County officials are considering their next move now that Ruthie’s Law, a local measure intended to make nursing homes more accountable for patient injuries, has been struck down in State Supreme Court.
In a decision dated Tuesday, State Supreme Court Justice Donna M. Siwek declared, “Ruthie’s Law is unlawful, unconstitutional and unenforceable.”
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in a statement Wednesday, said the county will review its response to the decision, which may include an appeal.
Justice Siwek’s ruling came 19 months after several area nursing homes and their state association filed suit to overturn the law.
Passed by the County Legislature in 2017, Ruthie’s Law required nursing homes to inform a designated relative or guardian within an hour if a resident suffered an injury requiring hospital treatment.
It gave the county’s senior services commissioner the power to subpoena nursing home injury reports. It also required nursing homes to send reports twice yearly to the county’s Department of Senior Services about altercations that caused injury or death.
Justice Siwek noted that Ruthie’s Law was not only a violation of the State Constitution, but also violated the state’s Municipal Home Rule Law and Public Health Law 2812.
She added, “The fact that some nursing homes in Erie County may have complied with Ruthie’s Law ... is irrelevant.”
“The court’s decision to strike Ruthie’s Law is disappointing and will remove a much-needed layer of oversight from nursing home operations. Nursing home residents are among our most vulnerable populations, deserving of as much support and protection as possible," Poloncarz said.
He added: “As we have seen in the past year, locally and on a statewide level, this population is also extremely vulnerable to Covid-19, although the virus’s high lethality for nursing home residents was unjustifiably underreported by the state and only came to light months later. Tragedies like these, as well as the need to ensure safe, secure and healthy living spaces, underscore the need for county oversight and monitoring of these facilities.”
When the lawsuit was filed in February 2020, fewer than half of Erie County’s nursing homes had submitted reports.
At the time, Poloncarz said that if the law turned out to be unenforceable, he would urge lawmakers in Albany to pass new rules to give localities more oversight.
The county adopted Ruthie’s Law following the death in 2016 of Ruth Murray, an 82-year-old dementia patient at the now-closed Emerald South Nursing Home who was severely beaten by another resident there after she wandered into his room.