Erie County officials lay groundwork for changing overtime pay policy for appointees

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz may have faced community criticism for allowing political appointees to collect thousands of dollars in overtime-related compensation since the Covid-19 health crisis began, but the County Legislature has also taken heat for not doing anything about it.
That appears to be changing now that the crisis has wound down.
On the heels of his report regarding year-end overtime pay for political appointees in Erie County government, Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has said he'd love to have a follow-up discussion with the Legislature to develop consensus on a plan to move forward.
County legislators responded that they will look into drafting policy changes. But first, they want more information.
"During the pandemic, it might not have been the time to have this discussion," Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said. "But now that we’ve got a breather, I think this is the time to sit down and ask some of these questions."
On behalf of the Democratic majority, Chairwoman April Baskin has asked the Comptroller's Office to provide certain overtime-related figures and new analyses dating back to 2018 and comparative data for six other comparable counties in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
"We want to see the data that he comes back with and analyze that," said Majority Leader Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga.
Both former Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and Hardwick, the current Democratic comptroller, agree the Legislature should reconsider policy changes that have resulted in commissioners and other political appointees being categorized as hourly wage workers when they have previously been broadly described as "salaried," like other top county administrators across the state.
Questions regarding Burstein's overtime are simple: How much overtime did she get paid? And is there anything wrong with her receiving that money? But getting true answers is tricky because of the political haze hanging over the conversation.
Prior to millions in federal stimulus aid being made available to county governments, nonunion appointees classified as "managerial confidential" were eligible to receive compensatory time off for work done in excess of 40 hours a week, up to a cap of 80 comp time hours a year.
But in 2020, these nonunion employees – particularly top department leaders and Sheriff's Office administrators – were allowed to collect unlimited amounts of overtime pay for Covid-related response work. Further, Poloncarz and his administration sought to clarify that all employees in Erie County government, except for elected officials, are considered hourly workers.
Among all county employees, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis last year.
In 2021, to limit cash overtime, the administration adopted a new policy that required managerial confidential employees to exceed 120 hours of comp time before they could begin collecting cash overtime. But that same policy, which raised the comp time cap from 80 hours to 120, also allowed appointees to cash out all comp time above 80 hours at the end of each year.
Hardwick's fourth quarter overtime report shows that 20 political appointees in 11 county departments and elected offices received more than $5,000 in year-end comp time payments last year for work done outside of regular hours. That excludes straight overtime payments appointees were also eligible to earn.
His overtime report resulted in a detailed letter from Baskin asking for an analysis of comp time and cash overtime for every managerial confidential employee going back four years.
She also requested a monthly report and analysis of comp time and cash overtime going forward, and comparative personnel policies for Monroe, Onondaga, Albany and Westchester counties; as well as Allegheny County in Pennsylvania, home to Pittsburgh; and Cuyahoga County in Ohio, home to Cleveland.
Previous reporting has found no evidence that other New York counties routinely allow nonunion appointees to collect overtime.
Last week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz denounced Stefan Mychajliw, using a curse word to describe "lies" publicized by the former comptroller regarding the amount of overtime being collected by Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
Majority Leader Meyers said that after the Comptroller's Office provides that information, which is expected in 60 days, the Legislature will work on the development of a new overtime policy for nonunion employees.
"I’m sure it won’t be one discussion," he said. "I’m sure it will be a series of discussions on that."
Hardwick said the Legislature's request will require more clarification. For instance, there are roughly 300 county employees who are considered managerial confidential – including assistant district attorneys and some clerks. A review of the comp time and overtime for all such employees may be more than the Legislature needs or wants, he said.
In addition, the letter from Baskin requests that the information "protect the confidentiality of employees." Given that there is only one person listed in certain job titles, like department commissioners, leaving out names may not protect that employee's identity.
Laws that govern the spending of public money also prevent governments from shielding names and pay rates of public employees. Although names are often left off these types of reports as a courtesy, they are subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Law.
Hardwick said he'd like further clarification and specificity on what the Legislature needs. He also said he's had some brief follow-up conversations with the county executive and others on the matter.
"I think there’s a desire on the part of a lot of people to nail down something better than what we have now," Hardwick said.
Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said the Legislature should review the two-year history of overtime-related spending to lay the groundwork for a more complex conversation about what needs to be changed.
The Legislature had originally planned to hold a committee discussion on the overtime issue in the summer of 2020, but that meeting was canceled by the Democratic majority. Lorigo pointed out that the Government Affairs Committee was chaired by Hardwick at the time.
In related Comptroller's Office news, Hardwick is hiring William Reuter, former interim president of SUNY Erie Community College, as a new employee in his office.
Reuter is generally respected by county government leaders for his authoritative and pragmatic assessment of community college finances. He served as vice president for administration and finance both at SUNY Erie and Hudson Valley Community College prior to serving as interim president, for the second time in his career, from July 2020 to February 2022.
He also previously worked as Erie County's deputy comptroller and as a management consultant for the Erie County budget office in the 1980s and early 1990s.
The Legislature approved a pay rate for his new civil service position as a "confidential investigator of accounts" that would amount to $53,456 in annual compensation. But Hardwick said Reuter will be limited to collecting about $35,000 because Reuter will also collect state retirement pay. That comes with restrictions for those under the age of 65.