Erie County officials lay groundwork for changing overtime pay policy for appointees

In addition, the letter from Baskin requests that the information "protect the confidentiality of employees." Given that there is only one person listed in certain job titles, like department commissioners, leaving out names may not protect that employee's identity.

Laws that govern the spending of public money also prevent governments from shielding names and pay rates of public employees. Although names are often left off these types of reports as a courtesy, they are subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Law.

Hardwick said he'd like further clarification and specificity on what the Legislature needs. He also said he's had some brief follow-up conversations with the county executive and others on the matter.

"I think there’s a desire on the part of a lot of people to nail down something better than what we have now," Hardwick said.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said the Legislature should review the two-year history of overtime-related spending to lay the groundwork for a more complex conversation about what needs to be changed.