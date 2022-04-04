Erie County offers second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

CNN reports there are fewer Americans hospitalized with coronavirus than at any point in the pandemic.

The Erie County Department of Health announced Monday that it is offering second booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to all eligible individuals.

The county's announcement comes on the heels of a recent update to Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and subsequent approval by the New York State Department of Health.

Generally, according to the county health department, the updated guidance allows for a person to receive a second Covid-19 booster dose at least four months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved Covid-19 vaccine for those who are 50 years old or older, and those who are age 12 and older with certain immunocompromising conditions, such as having had an organ transplant.

"The guidance around who needs what type of booster doses can be complicated, but the simple message around Covid-19 vaccines is that they are safe and most effective when you are up-to-date with the suggested schedule," Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said in a statement Monday.

Burstein said that, according to state health department data, about 64% of eligible Erie County residents are up to date with a Covid-19 vaccine booster.