Erie County offers second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

The Erie County Department of Health announced Monday that it is offering second booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to all eligible individuals.
The county's announcement comes on the heels of a recent update to Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and subsequent approval by the New York State Department of Health.
Generally, according to the county health department, the updated guidance allows for a person to receive a second Covid-19 booster dose at least four months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved Covid-19 vaccine for those who are 50 years old or older, and those who are age 12 and older with certain immunocompromising conditions, such as having had an organ transplant.
"The guidance around who needs what type of booster doses can be complicated, but the simple message around Covid-19 vaccines is that they are safe and most effective when you are up-to-date with the suggested schedule," Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said in a statement Monday.
Burstein said that, according to state health department data, about 64% of eligible Erie County residents are up to date with a Covid-19 vaccine booster.
"So we still have work to do to encourage first, and now second, booster doses," Burstein said.
Support Local Journalism
“These vaccines reduce the risk of moderate and severe illness caused by a Covid-19 infection. If you have questions about your risks and the benefits of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, your doctor or a pharmacist is a trusted source to help you make that decision," she added.
It was found during the recent Omicron surge that those who received booster shots were 21 times less likely to die from Covid-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized, according to an analysis of nationwide data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are available through county health department vaccine clinics and mobile outreach sites, as well as through the Vax Visit program, where Erie County residents can receive a Covid-19 vaccine at home. Visit erie.gov/vax for the clinic schedule or call 716-858-2929 for a Vax Visit.
Meanwhile, the Erie County Department of Health continues to offer regular free Covid-19 vaccine clinics, and will be expanding its clinic schedule and mobile outreach this spring and summer.
Those who are eligible can get a Covid-19 vaccine without charge, regardless of their insurance status or residence.
“We are committed to vaccinating all who are eligible and willing to get this vaccine series,” Burstein said.
She said the county health department will continue to work with community organizations, schools, municipalities and businesses to improve access and provide evidence-based education about Covid-19 vaccines.