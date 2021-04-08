Erie County offers plan to replace missing vaccination cards

With all the current talk of the need for "vaccine passports" as proof of vaccination against Covid-19, the Erie County Health Department has started a program to replace lost vaccination cards, given to all patients who have received shots.

Dr. Gale Burstein, county health commissioner, said Tuesday that anyone who needs a replacement vaccine card may call 858-7687 and press 5 on the menu.

Then the caller can leave a message with their name, date of birth, date of vaccination if known, and phone number. The county will confirm the vaccination record from the state database and create a new card, which can be picked up at its office, 608 William St., Buffalo. Photo identification will be required.

For those with cards, "We recommend you take a picture of it with your phone," Burstein said. "Another option is to make a copy of it and laminate that and put it in a safe place."

