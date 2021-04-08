 Skip to main content
Erie County offers plan to replace missing vaccination cards
Erie County offers plan to replace missing vaccination cards

With all the current talk of the need for "vaccine passports" as proof of vaccination against Covid-19, the Erie County Health Department has started a program to replace lost vaccination cards, given to all patients who have received shots.

Dr. Gale Burstein, county health commissioner, said Tuesday that anyone who needs a replacement vaccine card may call 858-7687 and press 5 on the menu.

Then the caller can leave a message with their name, date of birth, date of vaccination if known, and phone number. The county will confirm the vaccination record from the state database and create a new card, which can be picked up at its office, 608 William St., Buffalo. Photo identification will be required.

For those with cards, "We recommend you take a picture of it with your phone," Burstein said. "Another option is to make a copy of it and laminate that and put it in a safe place."

