Erie County offering free Covid-19 testing for residents

Erie County residents can now get a free Covid-19 test through the county Health Department.
That includes people who need to have a negative Covid-19 test to return to work or school, visit a nursing home or have surgery, the health department announced Tuesday.
Appointments will still be required and can be scheduled by calling the Erie County Covid-19 Information Line at 716-858-2929.
Support Local Journalism
Since the fall, the Health Department had limited free testing to people who had Covid-19 symptoms – which include fever, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea – as well as close contacts of people with confirmed cases.
The free tests are available to all Erie County residents, including children.
Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said new equipment at the Public Health Lab has increased the county's daily capacity to perform PCR diagnostic testing.
Maki Becker