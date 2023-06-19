Erie County residents can get rid of household hazardous wastes for free July 8 in the Town of Elma in a collection sponsored by the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning and the Northeast Southtowns Solid Waste Management Board.

The collection is by appointment only and will be conducted as a drive-through. Registration and time reservations are available at erie.gov/recycling or by calling 716-858-6800. Times are available from 9:45 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

The website also has a list of acceptable materials. Items that will not be accepted include electronic waste and TV sets, medical waste and medications, asbestos, explosives, smoke detectors, florescent light bulbs, tires and cooking oils.

Erie County also has a free program allowing residents to bring up to 50 pounds of household hazardous waste to Hazman in the City of Tonawanda. Drop-offs are by appointment only at hazmanusa.com.

- Dale Anderson