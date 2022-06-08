Erie County observes Juneteenth as paid holiday, but Legislature chairwoman says it should have happened sooner

For the first time, June 20 will be a paid holiday for all Erie County government employees in recognition of Juneteenth. That's a good thing, says Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin.

But she said it could have been a good thing a lot sooner.

"We should have done this a year ago," she said.

Juneteenth is commemorated annually on June 19 and will be observed as a government holiday this year on Monday, June 20. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in January 1863, it took time for word to travel. The farthest state to receive word was Texas on June 19, 1865.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced last week that Juneteenth will officially be a paid holiday for all county employees and that government offices will be closed. County Parks and other essential services will remain open.

"Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War, marking the moment in history the word spread across America that all men were free," Poloncarz said in a statement. "This celebration is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to protecting that freedom, guarding it and teaching upcoming generations to do the same."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Following his announcement, Baskin said she and Legislator Howard Johnson, who represent Buffalo districts with a large African American population, had been pushing for Juneteenth to be recognized as a county holiday for the past two years. Baskin noted that it was recognized as a paid holiday by both the federal government and the City of Buffalo last year.

But the administration said these paid holidays needed to be negotiated with the individual county unions. Administrators also noted that the expense would cost the county millions of dollars.

She said the new declaration of Juneteenth as a county holiday seems tied to the intense focus the city's African American community is getting in the wake of the Tops shooting tragedy on May 14, when authorities say a white supremacist gunned down 10 people at a grocery store located in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

"May 14th has shed more light on the fact that Black and African American residents need local government to act with urgency when it comes to protecting Black residents and preserving Black culture," she said, noting that county union leaders signed a statement urging the county to adopt the holiday in October 2020. "I believe that Erie County should have taken this step back in 2020 via executive powers."

Observing Juneteenth and valuing marginalized communities shouldn't be tied to particular event, she said; it should be part of an ongoing mindset.

"Let's keep this the norm," she said.

Poloncarz said he's making Juneteenth a countywide holiday this year because the county has already negotiated to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for the majority of county employees.

Though not all negotiations are complete, he said, "With all that is going on recently we thought following our contract negotiations that it was proper to declare June 20 as a paid holiday. I thank Chairwoman April Baskin and Legislator Howard Johnson for their leadership and advocacy in helping to make this become a reality for our county employees."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.