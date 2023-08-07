Covid-19 no longer overshadows the opioid crisis, which is on track to claim more lives in Erie County this year than in any year since overdose deaths first began spiking in 2015.

Local and state data show far more Erie County residents have died of opioid-related drug overdoses than have died of Covid so far this year.

And unlike the past, when it was mostly younger people in their 20s and 30s, an increasing number of those dying qualify for AARP. They are using cocaine laced with opioids.

"What we’re seeing today is someone in their 50s, 60s or 70s," said Cheryll Moore, director of the Erie County's Opioid Task Force.

The county has so far reported 245 suspected and confirmed cases of opioid overdoses this year. Of that number, 81% involved those who had some cocaine in their system, which is considered more of a social party drug. In some cases, Moore said, the county has found several people dead at the scene because they were all doing cocaine together, not realizing fentanyl had been cut into the product.

That compares with 57% of opioid-related deaths in 2022 involving cocaine, according to county data. Moore theorized that older adults may be at greater risk because they have more income to spend on cocaine, which is expensive.

"This is social. This is different," she said. "I’ve had people say, "Well, I did coke in the clubs in the 1990s,' and I’m like, 'What year are we in?' "

Of those who have died so far this year, 63% were age 40 or older, and nearly a fifth were 60 or older. Those in their 30s still comprise the single largest group for overdose fatalities, but the percentage of those dying in their 20s has dropped sharply compared with even two years ago, county data show.

The majority of deaths involved residents living in the City of Buffalo, but more than a third lived in suburban and rural communities.

The death of older adults and cocaine users contrasts with the early years of the drug epidemic, when the synthetic narcotic fentanyl was being cut into heroin and rescue drugs like Narcan weren't yet widely available.

Since then, millions of dollars have been spent locally on drug treatment, community and criminal justice intervention, Narcan distribution and public messaging. Yet every year since 2019, the number of overdose deaths have risen. Last year was the first time the number of annual county deaths reached a new high, with 307 county deaths.

And this year is on track to be even higher.

"I can’t imagine what these numbers would be like without that Narcan out there," Moore said.

Opioid Task Force members are struggling to find ways to reach out to older adults who may use cocaine socially to warn them of the dangers and to ask them to take more precautions if they're going to use the drugs at all.

Dr. Joshua Lynch, a UBMD emergency physician and chief medical officer of the MATTERS program, which links emergency room patients with short-term addiction medication and follow-up drug treatment programs, said addressing the opioid drug crisis is different than addressing other known medical conditions, where the cause is generally well understood.

"This continues to evolve," he said, "and if you’re complacent as a public health official, as a doctor, even for a couple months, you’re now behind."

Task force members are urging people who insist on using cocaine to test it with fentanyl test strips and to make sure that people who use these drugs don't use the drugs alone, and ideally use less. If users are with a group of people, they should not all use the drugs at the same time. There should always be one person with Narcan on hand who is monitoring the reaction of other users, said health officials.

"We don’t want them to use [drugs], but the reality is, people are, and we don’t want them to die," Moore said.

Both Narcan and fentanyl test strips are available free of charge through state and local government agencies. The easiest way to get Narcan is by texting 716-225-5473 with an address to receive Narcan free by mail. The county has been distributing "astronomical" amounts of Narcan in recent months, Moore said.

The NY MATTERS network, which includes emergency rooms in hospitals across the state, also provides Narcan and test strips for fentanyl and xylazine, a dangerous animal tranquilizer being added to prolong the fentanyl high, through its website, mattersnetwork.org and its mobile app. The program offers 24-hour emergency telemedicine through the app or by phone.

The task force is also looking for new ideas to help spread the word about the danger to the community.

Thanks to opioid lawsuit settlement funds, the county is also issuing a request for proposals from local community organizations who could qualify for major grants of up to $250,000 over multiple years to support efforts to bring down overdose fatalities. The county has $6 million in community grant money to award toward drug intervention efforts, as well as another $1 million to award for marketing and education efforts. Proposals must be turned in by Sept. 1.

"Hopefully, we'll get some very creative applications," Moore said.