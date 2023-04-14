Erie County officials spent much of Thursday and all of Friday trying to walk back assertions that the Buffalo Grand Hotel site on Church Street downtown is being considered as the location for a new jail.

And the owner of the property spent much of his time stating and restating the same message: He doesn't know anything about it and isn't interested in selling.

But those rather large details aside, it is easy to see why the inactive site – formerly the Adam's Mark Hotel – is under consideration.

• It is located near the downtown courts.

• It is separated from residential neighborhoods.

• It is large enough to encompass both a new jail and all of the Sheriff's Office divisions, which are currently divided among several buildings.

So is this a done deal? Far from it. Harry Stinson of Hamilton, Ontario, the owner of the site, isn't keen on losing the 486-room hotel complex at the base of Church Street. On top of that, he said he hasn't heard a peep from the county about any interest in the parcel.

"Not even a vague phone call, not even a casual discussion, nothing," Stinson said. "And there’s silence ever since, and I’ve been bombarded by people asking for clarity. We’ve tried to reach them, and they’re not responding. That, to me, means somebody spilled the beans."

That somebody would be Sheriff John Garcia, who told WIVB on Thursday that the county administration is looking at the site and that, as far as he knows, no other sites are under consideration.

When County Executive Mark Poloncarz was asked about the Grand Hotel site Thursday after giving his State of the County address, he said the county had made no final determinations on any location, a message that was reiterated by his office Friday.

Garcia, meanwhile, is no longer commenting about a specific, potential location after getting a call from Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth on Friday.

"I was advised not to talk about any sites being considered," he said.

He did not, however, disavow his prior remarks as untrue.

Both Poloncarz and Garcia have confirmed their interest in having a new jail located in Buffalo, which would shutter the existing downtown Holding Center on Delaware Avenue and the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. Both buildings have been repeatedly described as outdated, costly to maintain, unpleasant and unsafe for both inmates and staff and difficult to retrofit for needed health and rehabilitation programs.

"We owe it to our residents to have the best care for those in our custody," Garcia said.

Opposition and support

At his State of the County address, Poloncarz announced his desire to allocate $2.5 million in county money for the site acquisition, engineering and architectural design required to build a single, modern county jail.

Some public opposition immediately sprang up. People stood outside the Central Library prior to the address to protest the new jail plan, chanting "No new jail!" as attendees walked by.

Garcia said that when he saw the protesters Thursday, he was shocked and approached them to ask why they didn't want a new jail. He said he received no answer.

"The only thing I could think of was that they don’t want a new jail because they don’t want any jail," he said.

The estimated public price tag of more than $100 million for the new facility is likely to raise continued concerns.

But despite the protests, county legislators are expected to be more supportive of a new jail.

Owner not interested

Stinson, the owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel, said he was "totally blindsided" and unhappy to hear the news through the media.

He acknowledged that "everything has a price," but insisted that neither he nor his investors are interested in seeing their hotel and event center become a county jail.

"I’m not even intrigued by it,” he said. "It’s a business, and a property, and it was acquired with the intention of making it into something much more valuable."

Stinson has been struggling to revive the nine-story hotel since he bought it from Visions Hotels in July 2018, for $17 million. Located at 120 Church St., adjacent to ramps to and from and Skyway and the Niagara Thruway, the facility sits on 7 acres and includes a 600-seat restaurant, conference center and parking ramp.

He said he spent about $24 million on an overhaul of the 600,000-square-foot complex, with a goal of bringing it back to its more glamorous past when it opened in 1978 as the Buffalo Hilton.

In an effort to focus on big events and banquets, he quadrupled the size of its main ballroom by knocking down walls to create a 40,000-square-foot event space, raised the ceiling and brass chandeliers and revamped other ballrooms with new paint and carpeting. He also rebranded the hotel, first as the Buffalo Grand Hotel, and then as the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown as of the end of 2021.

Then, just days later, the building was devastated by arson that caused damages Stinson has estimated at $50 million. The hotel has a $100 million insurance policy, but Stinson is still fighting with the carrier over the claim. The hotel has not reopened, yet.

Nevertheless, he insists that is his intention. And he questioned both the sensibility of taking such a prominent and visible property for a jail, as well as the practicality of removing nearly 500 hotel rooms from the region’s inventory.

"It’s your gateway entrance, and you’ve got a jail? This is the optics? It’s pretty tasteless,” Stinson said. "It’s geographically embarrassing. It’s counterproductive to a lot of the elements of the city’s economy."

Retrofitting not an option

The county administration, not the Sheriff's Office, has been doing preliminary legwork to scout sites for a new jail. But Garcia said it is important that it be built on a site large enough to consolidate Sheriff's Office divisions and close enough for easy transportation of inmates and detainees to and from court. It also can't be located in a residential area.

The Holding Center is well suited to that purpose. It is so close to court buildings that inmates can be taken to and from courtrooms via an underground pedestrian tunnel.

But renovating or rebuilding a new jail at the same site would be impractical and cost prohibitive, Garcia said. The Holding Center is located next to the Sheriff's Office headquarters on Delaware Avenue in the heart of the downtown corridor, adjacent to Niagara Square, City Hall and Erie County Court.

Aside from the costs associated with attempting to renovate the existing facility, there would be no easy way to move the people in custody to another location temporarily. Garcia said the Alden facility could not handle all the additional inmates, based on state regulations. That would leave the less realistic alternative of sending all county inmates and detainees to be housed in closed state prison facilities outside of Erie County, he said.

Garcia also noted that if a new facility were built elsewhere, the county could sell the parcels where the Sheriff's Office headquarters, Holding Center, and an adjacent Eagle Street building where the Board of Elections and several Sheriff's Office units have been located.

That money, along with outside aid, could help finance the new jail, he said.

"We're going to have to press for federal dollars, state dollars and any kind of infrastructure dollars the president has put out there," he said.