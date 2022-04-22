Erie County moves into 'high' Covid-19 community level

Erie County is now considered to have a "high" Covid-19 community level under federal parameters, though hospitalizations from the virus continue to remain low.

The county's Health Department said total new Covid cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days hit 359 on Thursday, moving the area into what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a high Covid level. The CDC also looks at hospital admissions and bed capacity to determine community levels.

At the high level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with Covid vaccines and getting tested if symptoms arise.

"These recommendations are basic protective measures that we are all familiar with at this point in the pandemic," said county Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

While Covid cases have been rising, the new subvariants, like the BA.2 strain, have so far resulted in milder illnesses that don't require hospitalization as often.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said this week it would take a much greater strain on hospital capacity for any new health-related restrictions to be imposed.

On Wednesday, the county said there were 79 Covid patients in Erie County hospitals – 31 of whom were admitted due to the virus. Compare that with more than 500 hospitalizations a day for much of January.

In terms of capacity, Erie County hospitals had 20% of hospital beds and 22% of intensive care unit beds available as of Wednesday – closely mirroring the statewide average, state data show. Central New York and the Finger Lakes, at both around 9% of hospital beds available, remain the tightest on capacity.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

