Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has been pushing for a new county jail since he took office last year.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz has been listening.

Poloncarz plans to allocate $2.5 million in county money to be earmarked for the site acquisition, engineering and architectural design required to build a single, modern county jail, likely in Buffalo.

"It's time to begin the process to build a new, unified jail," Poloncarz said in a meeting this week with The Buffalo News. "The Holding Center is a disaster. It's just so old and antiquated."

Money to begin the process of building a new county jail is a part of Poloncarz's State of the County address, which will be delivered Thursday afternoon in the Buffalo & Erie County Central Library.

The county has two jails: the Holding Center downtown and the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. Shortly after Garcia became sheriff, he concluded that the current jail facilities were too outdated to maintain.

Poloncarz reached the same conclusion, apparently aided by a tour that Garcia gave him and his chief of staff in the summer.

"When somebody sees it with their own eyes, they understand better the issues that we’re up against," Garcia said.

Poloncarz's announcement that he supports funding a new jail speaks to the more collegial and collaborative relationship that the Republican sheriff and Democratic county executive have built since Garcia became sheriff in January of 2022. Poloncarz approved 57 new jobs for the Sheriff's Office in this year's budget, and is using his State of the County address to announce his further commitment to a new jail facility.

The working relationship Garcia has with both Poloncarz and the County Legislature stands in contrast to the strained and often antagonistic relationship Poloncarz and the Legislature had with former Republican Sheriff Timothy Howard.

"We don't see everything eye to eye," Poloncarz said, "but I think he definitely has been a breath of fresh air."

Both the county Holding Center and Correctional Facility have problems.

The Holding Center was built in 1937, with an expansion opened in 1986. It now has some areas so old that there are no spare parts available to fix worn-out locking mechanisms. It lacks built-in air conditioning and strangle-proof cells. Its linear design also makes it impossible for a single deputy to watch more than a couple of cells at a time.

The Erie County Correctional Facility, built in the 1980s in Alden, is half an hour from the city by car, inconvenient for family visitation and access to courts and medical facilities, all located downtown. Its housing pods also leave too many blind spots for officers to efficiently monitor.

Both duplicate services, have layouts that require higher levels of staffing despite record-low inmate numbers and require retrofitting to properly accommodate health treatment and re-entry programs for incarcerated people and break room spaces for staff. Garcia also estimates cost of the long list of structural repairs needed at both facilities to be in the millions.

"For every Band-Aid we put on, it’s money thrown out the window," Garcia said.

With the number of incarcerated people falling by 80% during the last decade and few other counties operating a two-jail system, the push for a new, consolidated facility makes sense to Garcia and Poloncarz. If a site is identified and design is completed within two years, Poloncarz estimated a new jail could be built within five years.

The $2.5 million allocation, which must be approved by the County Legislature, still leaves major hurdles. The Legislature needs to approve the funding, both for the initial site acquisition, engineering and design planning, as well as the millions more needed to actually build the jail.

Poloncarz estimated a new jail would cost more than $100 million and require the county to borrow much of that money. Garcia estimated the number could be closer to $200 million, and would require the county to lobby for more financial assistance from the state and federal governments.

County leaders would also need to persuade residents and social justice advocates that spending such a large sum on a new jail is a worthy use of taxpayer money.

Garcia, however, said he is excited that initial financial commitments are being made to move the jail construction conversation forward. He estimated that, depending on the final construction cost, the county could recover its money in cost savings within 10 years.

"I think it’s good news for the taxpayers," he said. "I think it’s good news for the people working at our two county facility, and it’s great news for the people in our custody."