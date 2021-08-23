Erie County mandates masks for all students and staff this school year

• Students and staff who have a Covid-like illness must stay home, or will be sent home. They may return to school if they test negative for the virus (at-home Covid tests not accepted), have a note with an alternate diagnosis from a medical provider, or 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

The county is distinguishing between those who have been vaccinated and those who haven't, when it comes to potential Covid-19 exposure.

Anyone considered a close contact of an infected individual is exempt from quarantine if they have been vaccinated, but should get tested for Covid-19 within three to five days. Close contacts who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days and would be subject to additional Covid-19 testing.

In addition, anyone on a school team who is unvaccinated is barred from participating in school sports activities and practices for 10 days if a single player tests positive while infectious. But all other members of the team may continue to participate in sports activities if they are fully vaccinated unless a second member of the team tests positive.

The majority of parents understand the need for mask-wearing and the need to keep others safe, Poloncarz said. The county mask-wearing guidance is not optional.