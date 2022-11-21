 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County man dies while shoveling snow, marking at least third storm-related death

  • Updated
  • 0
Orchard Park

Cars travel on snowy Jewett Holmwood Road on Saturday in Orchard Park, the town hardest hit by the storm.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced in a tweet Monday that a third person has died due to a storm-related activity as of 2 p.m.

Poloncarz said that according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office a man died of a "cardiac event" while shoveling.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family at this time," he said.

The reported death marks the first storm-related death since Friday. 

Two other men also died of apparent heart attacks while clearing snow, leading government leaders to repeatedly warn residents not to shovel high volumes of snow without help, especially those who are older. The snow that fell in this storm is dense and heavy, placing a higher physical strain on the body. 

Reporter

I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com

