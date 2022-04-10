Erie County makes slight changes to Covid-19 testing sites, hours

Covid-19 testing sites in Erie County this week will see slight changes in locations and hours of operation. But county health officials say the changes have nothing to do with a recent uptick in positive cases.

As of today, the county Health Department will operate Covid-19 testing locations at:

• Erie County Health Clinic, 608 William St., Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center (drive-through site), 3359 Broadway. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.

Testing that was previously offered Monday through Thursday at the Emergency and Training Operations Center was relocated to the Cheektowaga Senior Center because of training that is scheduled at the operations center, Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said.

Additionally, hours for the Cheektowaga sites were “scaled back slightly,” and testing at those sites will end at 4 p.m., instead of 6 p.m., Kane said.

None of the sites will be open Friday, in observance of Good Friday. The Cheektowaga emergency center drive-through site will also be closed on Saturday.

Testing through Erie County Health Department sites is free. Options include a PCR test, with results in one to three business days, or a rapid test, with results in about 15 minutes. The PCR test also tests for influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 716-858-2929 or visit www.erie.gov/covidtest for more information.

Positive Covid-19 cases in Erie County saw slight increases for most of last week.

Starting April 3, the number of positive cases grew for five straight days from 104 positive cases to 308 positive cases. During that same time period, the county’s overall positivity rate grew from 6% to 9%.

On Friday – the most recent day for which data was available – the number of positive cases dropped to 266, but the positivity rate stayed at 9%.

Still, health experts told The News this weekend that while the recently discovered BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain Covid-19 has become the leading variety of the virus, its impact has been limited.

Current figures do not come close to those seen three or four months ago, when Covid-19 peaked in Western New York. Erie County’s all-time peak was Jan. 13, when the county had a 23.2% positivity rate.

“Our immunity wall is so much better now, so that’s why it’s very muted,” Dr. Thomas Russo, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, told The News late last week.

Health officials said cold weather and Easter gatherings may cause the numbers to rise for the next few weeks. They said vaccination remains the best defense and they urged the public to get booster shots, especially those who are over age 65 or who have compromised immune systems.

