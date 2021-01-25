Erie County makes recommendations for high-risk sports; NYSPHSAA unveils guidelines

After months of inactivity, government and education officials are scrambling to prepare for the return of high-risk high school sports.
A sign that high school sports are closer to returning came Monday from Erie County and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. Both unveiled guidelines and conditions for sports such as ice hockey and basketball to begin their respective seasons.
High-risk sports in this state are ice hockey, basketball, competitive cheerleading, wrestling, football, volleyball and boys lacrosse.
State officials and the state Department of Health on Friday issued guidelines for allowing high-risk sports in New York to begin their seasons Feb. 1. The state left it up to local health departments to determine final protocols for teams to return to competition.
Low- and moderate-risk sports for winter have started practicing, with Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association teams beginning match play.
On Monday, Eric County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Erie County Department of Health issued their rules for return to play for high-risk sports. Travel for sports teams outside of Western New York and the Finger Lakes region is “strongly discouraged.” Capacity for indoor sports is capped at 50 percent, and players are allowed to bring only two spectators.
“After consultation with NYS and @nysacho, @ECDOH will allow non-collegiate and non-pro high risk sports to begin game play, with certain conditions and recommendations, including if a player or coach should test positive the entire team must pause all team activity for 10 days,” Poloncarz tweeted.
As with all positive cases in Erie County, anyone identified as close contacts with an infected coach or player will be placed in quarantine.
Other conditions from the county include:
• Athletes are required to wear an appropriate cloth face covering/mask when not playing or practicing. For children under the age of 18, at a parent’s direction, a child may wear a mask when playing or practicing.
• The use of locker rooms is strongly discouraged. If locker rooms are used, they must be cleaned/disinfected as per NYSDOH guidance.
• Each team is responsible for screening all athletes and coaches for Covid-19 symptoms for every team event, including practice, scrimmage or tournaments. People who were exposed to a Covid-19 case or diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 10 days are not allowed to participate in the sport or join spectators.
• Vaccination status does not alter regulation requirements.
• All other requirements outlined in the January 2021 update to the Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation must be followed by sports teams, recreation activities and facilities where games and practices are held.
• League staff, school athletic directors, sports facility directors, coaches and parents are strongly encouraged to review this guidance and take steps to make sure current team and league operations align with this updated guidance.
It should be noted that Section VI is vast and includes members in four additional counties besides Erie.
“We as a section are pleased and appreciative that Mr. Poloncarz and his staff have given county approval for winter high-risk sports,” Section VI President Brett Banker said. “However, we do realize that Erie is only one county with schools in our section. Out of utmost respect to process and the executives in the other counties, we will continue to work with them and attempt to speak to any questions that they may have about opening these sports. We remain hopeful that we can allay any concerns and get our athletes playing the sports they love.”
Shortly after Poloncarz and the county released their statement, NYSPHSAA concluded its meeting updating the Covid-19 guidelines for participation in high-risk sports.
The rules, part of a large pamphlet first unveiled by NYSPHSAA last summer, are pretty much the same as they are for low- and moderate-risk fall sports, including soccer and field hockey. They also are similar to guidelines outlined by the county.
Some key guidelines include:
• Athletes are required to wear masks, but would be allowed to compete without them if they find it difficult to play while wearing a face covering.
• Only essential personnel are allowed to attend practices and games.
• No sharing of equipment.
• Social distancing rules should be followed.
• Equipment should be properly sanitized.
Having gone through a season in which school districts followed the Covid-19 guidelines should help them, considering business is going to pick up rather quickly.
"Our student-athletes and families are happy," Canisius Athletic Director Jim Mauro said. "They've been waiting a long time. It's frustrating. You can see other states are playing and we just stood idly by. We'll get the best we can out the seasons.
"Hopefully we learn more in the next day or two of what they want because every schedule we've done has been in pencil."
Also, NYSPHSAA spokesman Chris Watson said that the start of the second fall sports season, which includes football, remains March 1, but that individual sections will be able to determine the start and end of the season.