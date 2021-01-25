Erie County makes recommendations for high-risk sports; NYSPHSAA unveils guidelines

“We as a section are pleased and appreciative that Mr. Poloncarz and his staff have given county approval for winter high-risk sports,” Section VI President Brett Banker said. “However, we do realize that Erie is only one county with schools in our section. Out of utmost respect to process and the executives in the other counties, we will continue to work with them and attempt to speak to any questions that they may have about opening these sports. We remain hopeful that we can allay any concerns and get our athletes playing the sports they love.”