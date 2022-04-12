Erie County makes antiviral pill available to some who test positive for Covid-19

Those who test positive for Covid-19 at an Erie County Health Department site and are at higher risk for serious illness or death can now arrange to get a course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The prescription medication, approved for emergency use through the Food and Drug Administration, can help treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in those 12 and older who start to show symptoms. High-risk patients in clinical trials were 88% less likely to be hospitalized and die after taking the oral medication for five days.

People who test positive will be contacted within one to three days for screening. If deemed eligible, they will get a prescription.

“Paxlovid is indicated for use as soon as possible after diagnosis of Covid-19, and within five days of symptom onset,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, county health commissioner.

“Vaccination continues to be the primary prevention strategy to protect people from Covid-19 infection and illness,” she said in a news release. “But as a secondary public health measure, we are glad that our department can expand access to this treatment option.

Most public and private health insurers cover Paxlovid, though uncovered costs or co-pays are possible. New York State covers the cost for those uninsured.

Health department testing is available at the following times and sites:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, 608 William St. (Closed Good Friday)

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting next week, Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center, 3359 Broadway, behind the Cheektowaga Senior Center.

Those with a positive test result from another lab or health care facility, or from an at-home self-collected test, should consult with their primary care provider to discuss treatment options. These providers also can prescribe Paxlovid.

The county prescription option is unavailable for students and school staff who who register positive at in-school testing programs. Find eligible “test to treat” locations on the searchable map at covid.gov.

Paxlovid, a Pfizer medication, had been short supply since FDA approval during Christmas week. It has become more available since, but continuing limits mean the treatment is only for those at higher risk.

The same holds true at regional infusion centers for the monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab.

"According to the CDC, currently, pharmacy Paxlovid supplies are good," Erie County Department of Health spokesperson Kara Kane told The Buffalo News on Tuesday. "However availability could change in the future."

Western New York and the rest of the state have experienced a slight uptick in cases during the last two weeks with the growing presence of an Omicron subvariant, BA.2, and the risk of infection is expected to remain a bit elevated until at least a week or two after the Easter holiday.

To be sure, however, the number of hospitalizations statewide has fallen from a peak of more than 12,000 per day mid-January during the Omicron surge, to fewer than 1,000 this month, with a smaller percentage spending time in intensive care. On Jan. 18, 404 New Yorkers died from Covid-19, the most during the surge, compared with fewer than 25 per day this week.

Physicians stress that the emergency department doesn’t provide Covid-19 tests to the public and is designed to serve people with pressing medical needs. In the case of Covid-19, that involves those with shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, dehydration and low oxygen levels, said Dr. Kevin Shiley, an infectious disease specialist with Catholic Health.

