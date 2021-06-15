Erie County maintains good credit rating despite health crisis

The Fitch credit rating agency has affirmed Erie County's "A+" bond rating, a sign of confidence in the stability of county government, which appears to have emerged from the Covid-19 budget crisis unscathed, due to both deficit reduction measures put in place by County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the millions in federal dollars that have been funneled to the county to respond to the Covid-19 public health crisis and offset lost revenue from sales taxes.

An A+ rating reflects Erie County government's status as a high-quality and low-risk investment, on a Fitch Ratings scale that ranges from AAA to D. The rating keeps Erie County in a position to borrow money at a lower interest rate and save on long-term debt expenses.

"The county has improved its financial resilience in recent years and management took decisive steps to reduce spending in order to maintain reserves in response to the projected pandemic related revenue losses," concludes Fitch in its ratings report for Erie County.

