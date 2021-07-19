Erie County looks at new way to tackle old problem: serious health disparities

U.S. News and World Report gave Erie County an overall community health score of 53, on a 100-point scale. But for health equity, the score dropped to 22, due to the racial gap in pollution exposure and premature deaths.

As previously reported, African American children in the county are nearly five times as likely as white children to live in poverty. Almost half of them do.

Black children in the county are twice as likely to die before they turn 18 and more than twice as likely to die within a year after birth, while Black girls are 2 1/2 times more likely than whites to give birth in their late teens, the County Health Rankings report shows.

And the neighborhood you live in may matter more than any natural predisposition to illness, according to the report and many public health leaders.

Several local groups already exist to grapple with the issue. That includes the local African American Health Equity Task Force and the University at Buffalo Community Health Equity Research Institute, which launched in December 2019.

The Rev. Kinzer Pointer, one of the conveners of the African American Health Equity Task Force, said the East Side and parts of the lower and upper West Side are among the worst off.

