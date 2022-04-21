Erie County libraries going fine free: How's this going to work?

Buffalo and Erie County public libraries are no longer charging fines or hold fees for library materials.

Does that mean people can keep checking stuff out of the library without returning them and suffer no consequences?

What if a book is lost?

And how is the library system going to make up for that lost revenue?

Here are some answers and an explanation about why this is happening now.

As previously reported, the Buffalo & Erie County Library system has ended its policy of charging fines for overdue library materials and eliminated hold fees for popular materials that library patrons request to be delivered to their local branch for pickup. While the policy is "officially" ending on May 1, in practice, fines and fees were cleared from library card holder accounts in late March, administrators said Thursday.

Erie County public libraries to eliminate overdue fines for library materials Starting May 1, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system will be doing away with fines for overdue materials. The library system has already cleared all outstanding overdue daily fines in library card user accounts, as well as hold and unclaimed pick-up fees, according to Interim Director Jeannine Doyle.

In addition to no longer having to pay fines, people who fail to return an item on time will have their checked-out items automatically renewed up to three times, as long as someone else isn't waiting for the item. Library patrons will receive a notice of the automatic renewal by email or phone.

New library system director John Spears said research has shown that library fines don't get people to return books sooner. They just keep poor people from using the library system.

"A $3 fine for someone who is affluent is really a convenience fee," Spears said. "A $3 fee for someone who is more economically disadvantaged might be the difference between whether they can take the bus to work or whether they can buy lunch."

The elimination of fines is a trend. Spears, a Chicago native who served as head of the Pikes Peak Library District in Colorado, said those libraries started eliminating fines for children's materials, then adult materials, in 2017 and 2018.

When the fine-free system was first rolled out, he said, his libraries initially saw a 1% increase in materials being returned late.

"That was it," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Within a week or two, items were being returned within the same time frame they were returned before the fine-free system was put in place, he said. That is a common experience among library systems that have eliminated fines, he added.

The upside to eliminating fines and fees is that many libraries see a surge in returned materials. And more people who have stayed away from libraries out of fear that they couldn't pay what they owed start coming back, he said.

Libraries have experienced declines in library visits and circulation of physical materials for years. When Covid-19 shuttered libraries for part of 2020, those declines dropped further. Only digitally downloaded books, audiobooks and music – which are automatically returned when due – have continued to see circulation growth, according to library system statistics.

As a result, money from overdue fines has been an ever-shrinking piece of the library system's revenue pie.

A decade ago, revenue from fines and fees brought in more $627,000, or 2.5% of the library system's operating revenue, said Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Stone. That figure had fallen 10% by 2019, then plummeted in 2020.

Last year, the library system received less than $245,000 in fines and fees – less than 1% of the library system's operating revenue – and was estimated to fall even further this year.

The fine revenue that will be lost this year is being made up by an increase in library funding from the state, Stone said. Suburban libraries that counted on some of that cash to pay for local maintenance and repair costs will now have those costs covered by the central library system.

As far as accountability, library patrons who hang onto their materials too long are still subject to consequences:

• If an item is more than 21 days late in getting returned, their accounts will be billed for the full cost of replacing that item. That fee will be waived if the material is later returned.

• Card holders must still pay to replace materials that are lost or damaged.

• Library accounts will be blocked if a card holder has 15 or more items overdue, or if the card holder racks up more than $50 in fees for material replacement costs.

"Now, if they bring back the materials, we will waive the charges, and they will be back in good standing," Spears said. "So there are still mechanisms to incentivize people bringing back the materials."

Spokeswoman Joy Testa Cinquino said she has heard from a few library patrons concerned about whether the fine elimination will result in people having to wait longer to access popular books and other materials because those ahead of them are hanging onto the items too long.

She said library staff will monitor demand for the most popular books and DVDs. If waiting lists get too long, the staff may order more of the materials.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.