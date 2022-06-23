Erie County Legislature takes wait-and-see approach to overtime policy for political appointees

More than three months have passed since Democratic Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick agreed with his predecessor, Republican Stefan Mychajliw, that the county's current – and expensive – policy of paying overtime to political appointees should be revamped.

Both issued reports outlining how overtime payments to high-level administrators are out of sync with fixed-salary compensation for those with similar job titles in other county governments across the state.

Kevin Hardwick says Erie County OT policy for top administrators should change "During the pandemic, it might not have been the time to have this discussion," Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said. "But now that we’ve got a breather, I think this is the time to sit down and ask some of these questions."

But no additional Legislature discussions have been held on the overtime issue, despite interest from the Republican-supported minority caucus and Hardwick.

Fifty-four political appointees, described in past years as "salaried," received $1.3 million in overtime pay in 2020. They also received several hundred thousand more dollars in overtime and year-end compensatory time cash outs in 2021.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said Wednesday that she believes the Legislature should wait until after the end of the year before making any decisions on changing the overtime policy. She described the overtime pay to top administrators in 2020 as the result of an unusual public emergency, adding that she wants to see how this year's overtime numbers compare.

She expects a noteworthy reduction.

"I think my caucus has been really clear that we are interested in watching the trend for the remainder of this year because things have shifted so much this year," she said. "To me, this is a non-issue."

Erie County officials lay groundwork for changing overtime pay policy for appointees Both former Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and Kevin Hardwick, the current comptroller, agree the Legislature should reconsider policy changes that resulted in commissioners and other political appointees being categorized as hourly wage earners.

Following Hardwick's overtime report in March, Baskin sent him a letter asking for more detailed information regarding overtime payments, trends and practices. That information was supposed to be provided within 60 days, which would have been last month.

Shortly afterward, Hardwick met with representatives from the Legislature, the Sheriff's Office and the County Executive's Office to get clarification on what information was needed and what could be provided in a shortened timeframe.

His response to Baskin's information request was submitted last week. He said he didn't submit the information sooner because of staffing issues and because it didn't seem like a high priority for the Legislature.

"It didn't appear there was any interest to make a move on this right away," Hardwick said. "I don’t know why. That seemed to be the way I read the room. They wanted to study it more."

County political appointees got over $1.3 million in pandemic overtime Among all county employees, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis last year.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo accused the Democratic majority of foot dragging on the overtime issue over the past two years. He noted that Baskin canceled a follow-up committee meeting regarding overtime spending that was supposed to be held in 2020 and that no Democratic legislators met with Hardwick when he convened a meeting on the issue in the spring.

"Sending staff and refusing to show up yourself shows it may not mean that much to you," Lorigo said. "We’re not looking to cause problems or blow anybody up, but people in this community need to know what happened with the overtime. Why has this has been happening with the Sheriff’s Office and the administration? And the majority caucus has refused to have the conversation."

Now that Hardwick has submitted a follow-up report, Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers said he intends to hold a discussion on the overtime issue at the next Finance and Management Committee meeting, which he chairs. That likely would be two weeks from now. Meyers also said he would be interested in hearing any recommendations the comptroller has regarding overtime pay to non-union political appointees, also known as "managerial confidential" employees.

"I think we have to have this discussion sooner than later," said Democratic Legislator Howard Johnson, who also serves on the finance committee.

Baskin said she thinks the minority caucus is looking for signs of corruption instead of viewing the Covid-19 health crisis as a unique public health emergency requiring extra work time on everyone's part.

"I’m not against a policy for any kind of reform," she said. "I just think it’s premature if nobody’s abusing overtime."

Hardwick's latest report shows that managerial confidential employees have received more than $186,659 in overtime and extra holiday pay for the first quarter of this year. Fourteen of the top 15 overtime recipients are high-ranking administrators in the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Most of the Sheriff's Office high-ranking overtime recipients received some of their overtime pay for doing security- and traffic-related work at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.

Gale Burstein's overtime pay continues to raise questions. Here are some answers. Questions regarding Burstein's overtime are simple: How much overtime did she get paid? And is there anything wrong with her receiving that money? But getting true answers is tricky because of the political haze hanging over the conversation.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, who made headlines for receiving more than $282,000 in cash overtime and comp time payouts in 2020 and 2021, has not put in for any additional overtime since spring of last year.

Hardwick said his recommendations regarding overtime policy changes are the same as they were in March: The Legislature should revisit the overtime policy for highly paid political appointees and consider exempting them from receiving overtime by reclassifying them as salaried personnel.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he is not opposed to the Legislature changing top department heads' classification from hourly wage workers to salaried. But if the Legislature does that, he believes that many high-ranking administrators deserve a raise first. Many department heads make less than their peers in other counties, he said.

