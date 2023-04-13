Erie County government is flush with cash and aims to spend a lot of it.

The county finished 2022 with a budget surplus of $96.4 million. And the bones of a deal is in place to allocate at least $72 million of it to new county priorities and programs this year, ranging from new weapons detectors at the Central Library to millions in construction aid to SUNY Erie Community College.

Much of the surplus money will serve as the foundation for priorities laid out Thursday by County Executive Mark Poloncarz in his State of the County address, such as the creation of a new county ambulance service and design work on a new, unified county jail.

Other funding priorities include the allocation of nearly $511,000 for new Evolv weapons detectors that would be installed at the entrances of the county's downtown Central Library. That purchase comes on the heels of a pattern of fighting among students in the library after school hours that resulted in numerous police calls and the brief curtailing of Central Library hours.

The surplus will also cover projects that initially called for borrowing but will now be paid for in cash, thanks to a compromise deal reached with County Legislature Republicans. The single largest chunk of surplus money – $25 million – will go toward the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium, lowering county borrowing for the NFL facility to $125 million. The county is responsible for paying $250 million toward the $1.54 billion stadium.

This year's surplus is high, though still lower than last year's windfall of $174.5 million that was the result of a flood of federal stimulus aid.

The administration's spending proposal would roll a remaining $24 million into its reserve funds. But county legislators are expected, as usual, to take a cut of that remaining money to grant handouts in their own districts.

Some of the biggest investments of surplus money include:

• Nearly $10 million for final payments of existing debt on Highmark Stadium.

• $4.6 million for a new county ambulance service.

• $4.3 million in union contract reserve funds.

• $3.8 million toward the development of Renaissance Commerce Park on the old Bethlehem Steel property in Lackawanna.

• $3 million for ECC construction and sports complex projects.

As part of a compromise deal brokered with the county administration, at least $1.1 million of the remaining money would be divided among the 11 legislators. Assuming it is divided equally, that would amount to $100,000 each.

Erie County Legislature Republicans had killed a $44 million bond resolution three weeks ago that was meant to be spent on major county construction projects from roads to parks. Republican legislators agreed to reconsider their "no" votes in exchange for more construction projects being paid for in cash instead of bonds, more transparency from the administration, a commitment to push forward certain road reconstruction projects and a commitment of $100,000 for each legislator to distribute.

The bond resolution package was resurrected Thursday and passed unanimously.

Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence, thanked all sides for coming together to reach a compromise deal "that in the end is going to save taxpayers of Erie County millions of dollars, provide greater transparency for how we're going to make financial decisions in the future and, of course, provide a better road map for how we all do business in the future as a cohesive group."

Legislator James Malczewski, R-Elma, added, "The end result, we're all in a better place than we were a couple weeks ago."