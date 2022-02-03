Erie County Legislature struggles with greatest divide of past 15 years

When Erie County Legislature negotiations to reach a compromise on the 2022 budget failed this fall, Republican Legislator John Mills, a 16-year Legislature veteran and former chairman, spoke up.
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a toxic environment, and it scares me to death that we can't work together," Mills said. "I don't want to look like those crazies in Washington."
Both Democratic and Republican-supported legislators blamed the other side for the failure to reach a compromise deal. Tuesday's budget session was a precursor to a final vote on the $1.8 billion county budget coming Thursday.
Democratic Chairwoman April Baskin cast him a withering glance. She expressed her disappointment in the Republican-supported minority caucus, recounted the Democrats' compromise efforts, and rejected notions of "deception" and "trickery."
Then all seven Democrats voted in favor of it and all four Republican-supported legislators voted against it.
Over the past 15 years, the partisan divide in the Legislature has never been wider, with power consolidated between Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Legislature's Democratic majority.
The power struggles of today cannot compare with the spectacles that marked the body's sessions 20 years ago. But the rift in the 11-member Legislature has implications for county residents, from governing priorities to independent decision making.
Issues of social justice, health equity, criminal justice reform and minority access to business opportunities have gained traction under the Democratic majority, while the Republican property tax relief and small business proposals have stalled.
Over vocal objections, Democratic committee chairs have dumped more than half a dozen Republican-sponsored resolutions without discussion or vote over the last six months, and requests by the minority caucus to discharge committee items for a floor vote are occasionally ignored.
Meanwhile, Democratic legislators have effectively redistributed millions in county money to benefit their own urban and first-ring suburban constituents. The 2022 budget includes more than $1 million for legislator handouts in Democratic districts. Republican-supported legislators, meanwhile, have left lots of money on the table as part of their strategic political war.
Where money flows
If you want to know who controls the Legislature, follow the money.
When the Republican-supported caucus last held a budget majority in 2018, the Republicans gave themselves $60,000 each in district handouts and $45,000 – 25 percent less – to each of the Democratic minority members, based on a Buffalo News review of budget amendment documents and archived emails from the minority caucus.
The $1.8 billion budget preserves and grows Erie County services, modestly increases property tax collections and maintains the county's financial shape overall.
Under the new majority, Democrats have awarded themselves $150,000 each in legislative handouts for their own districts in the past two budgets and have offered the Republican-supported legislators half that amount, $75,000 each. The Democrats also set aside more than $2 million in each of the last two county budgets for unspecified urban initiatives benefiting cities, population hubs not represented by Republicans.
In the fall, three of the four Republican-supported legislators did not claim their $75,000, stating that they were told they would get that money only if they supported the Democratic budget amendment package, which offered no reduction in the property tax levy.
Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers said no discussions were held with the minority caucus that tied district grants to support for the Democratic amendments.
But Baskin did text Republican legislators reminding them to provide a list of their grant requests for inclusion in the budget "if you are supportive" of the Democratic package.
Baskin said it was irresponsible of the minority caucus to refuse to claim money that could benefit residents. If they had concerns, she said, they should have reached out instead of abandoning their constituents to score political points. She also noted Republican Legislator John Mills submitted grant requests that the Democrats honored, despite being angry that he wouldn't support the final budget.
"Being in the minority, they have to understand that they just don't have the numbers to do things their way all the time," Baskin said. "So the best thing that they can do is try to extend an olive branch to work with us."
Questioning independence
Lorigo, a Republican-supported Conservative, argues that the Democratic majority is a rubber stamp. Democrats get resources from the Poloncarz administration, he said, but lack the authority to be a true check on the executive branch.
Questions regarding Burstein's overtime are simple: How much overtime did she get paid? And is there anything wrong with her receiving that money? But getting true answers is tricky because of the political haze hanging over the conversation.
He points to prior bipartisan commitments to discuss millions of dollars in overtime payments for the health commissioner and Sheriff's Office, verbal willingness by Democrats to lower the property tax levy, lip service given to the idea of eventually ending Poloncarz's pandemic emergency powers, and initial discussions to override a Poloncarz veto of a Legislature-driven grant program for small businesses and nonprofits.
All of these efforts were ultimately shelved, Lorigo said, because the Democrats rely on the county executive's goodwill for political support and are unwilling to challenge or embarrass him.
"These outcomes fuel the partisan divide," Lorigo said. "That is not the way government should work."
Poloncarz said that while he and Democratic legislators have worked together to accomplish things, he does not tell them what to do, and there are a number of instances when the Legislature has said and done things he has not agreed with.
"The Legislature is certainly independent from me because there's a lot of times they make me pull my hair out of my head when there's issues I have to deal with with them," he said. "I do find it a little funny that the Legislature minority would say that, because when they were in the majority, they ruled with an iron fist."
The Democratic majority's support for the county executive can be subtle. In December, when news spread that Monroe County and New York City were distributing free rapid tests to the public prior to the holiday crush, the minority caucus wanted to vote on a resolution for Erie County to similarly secure and distribute rapid tests.
Erie County lawmakers debated whether to purchase and distribute rapid at-home Covid tests, citing the cost and potential inaccuracy of the kits.
Democratic legislators sent the matter to committee instead, saying this effort merited more committee discussion and coordination with the county administration. When Legislature committees were next scheduled to meet weeks later on Jan. 13, however, the Health and Human Services Committee didn't meet at all.
The Poloncarz administration has ordered a batch of rapid tests, but did not in time for holiday distribution.
"I’m so tired of hearing we have 'robust discussions,' " Lorigo said. "I don’t think you can talk about the political divide without talking about how little the Democratic majority really does."
Legislator Lisa Chimera, the committee chairwoman, said she was offended by accusations that there was any political pressure. She has regularly asked Health Commissioner Gale Burstein to appear in committee for Covid-19 response updates and has worked with the administration to get information out to the public, she said.
"I have felt very proud of what this legislative body, and what Erie County, as a whole, has done to get us through this crisis," she said.
Breaking with the past
Part of the reason Democratic control has been noteworthy is that under county executives Joel Giambra, Chris Collins and even much of the Poloncarz administration, the Legislature's political makeup either did not line up neatly with the county executive's party, or independent-minded legislators in a 6-5 majority kept Legislature sessions unpredictable.
The last time the Democrats voted together so consistently as a group was the early 2000s.
Democratic legislators say minority caucus members hurt only themselves and their agenda by engaging in verbal tear-down campaigns and last-minute gamesmanship on the chamber floor designed to make Democrats look bad.
"Every elected official that is part of the Democratic majority is committed to being unified and working together for our agenda," Baskin said. "That agenda is not a Poloncarz agenda. That agenda is not a GOP agenda. That agenda is an agenda that is reflective of the needs of our constituents. So you can't come across the aisle and get us to divide."
Democratic and Republican-supported legislators did discuss unseating Baskin as chairwoman in late 2020. All Democratic legislators ultimately supported her. Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said it was the Democrats who reached out to him first, but Baskin hasn't forgotten the Republicans' role in trying to topple her from leadership.
She hasn't requested support from the minority caucus for her chairmanship since then.
Crossing the aisle
Some glimmers of togetherness in the Legislature have emerged. The Democrats worked with the Republicans on compromise resolutions seeking updates on Buffalo Bills stadium lease negotiations, holding hearings on the stadium lease and implementing a 30-day waiting period before approving any tentative agreement.
The county executive said lease negotiations would be hurt if county legislators or state lawmakers were given information about the status of bargaining over the stadium.
Poloncarz, however, has refused to share any details about negotiations and said the Legislature can't force him.
Two Democrats also joined with the minority caucus to support a youth firearm hunting law that Poloncarz subsequently vetoed.
And Baskin pointed out that minority caucus members have crossed the aisle to support criminal justice reform issues.
The Erie County executive said there was an "inherent danger" in allowing children 12 and 13 years old to shoot deer with a firearm or crossbow.
On many non-controversial issues, both sides still vote together unanimously. But fundamentally, both sides believe the other side has it wrong.
"They only do what Mark tells them," Lorigo said, referring to the county executive.
Chimera said, "The question shouldn't be, 'Are you beholden to the county executive?' The question should be, 'What role have you played as a legislator to partner with the county executive to address the concerns in this time of crisis?' "