Erie County Legislature struggles with greatest divide of past 15 years

Lorigo, a Republican-supported Conservative, argues that the Democratic majority is a rubber stamp. Democrats get resources from the Poloncarz administration, he said, but lack the authority to be a true check on the executive branch.

Gale Burstein's overtime pay continues to raise questions. Here are some answers. Questions regarding Burstein's overtime are simple: How much overtime did she get paid? And is there anything wrong with her receiving that money? But getting true answers is tricky because of the political haze hanging over the conversation.

He points to prior bipartisan commitments to discuss millions of dollars in overtime payments for the health commissioner and Sheriff's Office, verbal willingness by Democrats to lower the property tax levy, lip service given to the idea of eventually ending Poloncarz's pandemic emergency powers, and initial discussions to override a Poloncarz veto of a Legislature-driven grant program for small businesses and nonprofits.

All of these efforts were ultimately shelved, Lorigo said, because the Democrats rely on the county executive's goodwill for political support and are unwilling to challenge or embarrass him.

"These outcomes fuel the partisan divide," Lorigo said. "That is not the way government should work."

Poloncarz said that while he and Democratic legislators have worked together to accomplish things, he does not tell them what to do, and there are a number of instances when the Legislature has said and done things he has not agreed with.