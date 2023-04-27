The Erie County Legislature isn't ready just yet to spend $2.5 million in county surplus money to study and plan a new jail to replace both the downtown Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

In response to more than 50 county residents showing up Thursday to legislative chambers to protest the plan, the Legislature decided instead to set aside $750,000 of the $2.5 million for a needs assessment and feasibility study on building a new jail. And members agreed to use the remaining $1.75 million to start a jail pre-construction fund.

However, that fund cannot be touched until the feasibility study and needs assessment are completed, Legislature Chairwoman April N. M. Baskin said. In addition, Baskin said, the legislature amended language in the resolution to require the addition of three other stipulations once the county seeks bids or requests for proposals on the project.

They include a racial equity lens to be used in the study, robust community engagement and hearing alternatives to building a new jail, Baskin said following the legislature's regular business meeting Thursday.

Residents who attended an earlier hearing in the legislature chambers felt that it would have been irresponsible for the Legislature to allocate $2.5 million for both pre-construction costs and a feasibility study for the construction of a new jail that is estimated to cost about $200 million.

"You can't say in one breath that you are going to do a feasibility study and a needs assessment to see if you need a facility and tie it to pre-construction costs, because if you do both at the same time, you are almost predicting that you are going to build a facility," Baskin said.

Testimony that lasted about an hour from Jerome Wright – the legislature's newly-appointed representative on the correction specialist advisory board – and Sheriff John Garcia was crucial in the legislature's decision, Baskin said.

Garcia talked about the need for a new jail because of deficiencies at the current facilities, including a lack of air conditioning.

Meanwhile, Wright, who has both spent time as an inmate in the jail and worked inside the facility, said there were more pressing issues that need to be addressed, including mental health support.

"I have worked in that jail for the past year and have observed that mental health issues are the paramount problem there, that more than half the population suffer from mental health issues, and mental health and correction do not go hand-in-hand," Wright said.

"Correction's responsibility is safety and control. When you're talking about people with mental health issues, their issue is treatment and respect. I don't think we get that there," he added.

A local law passed in 2019 mandated that Erie County have a board of community specialists advise on how to engage with the public when it comes to its correction facilities, and the legislature, which gets an appointee, decided on Wright.

"He was someone who spent time in incarceration and spent time in solitary and had terrible experiences in jail systems throughout the state," Baskin said. "I think his testimony definitely reflected the fact that we're just not comfortable moving forward with the $2.5 million."

After posing questions to Garcia and Wright during Thursday's hearing, she said legislators decided that it would not be wise to put the cart before the horse.

Baskin lauded her colleagues in the legislature for not "rubber stamping" a $2.5 million allocation request, despite the dire current situation in the county jails and the need to consolidate the facilities.

She acknowledged that there is a need for "a better jail" that has access to classrooms for experiential learning and job training, a mental health facility and a clinic that can help people go through detox or get drug treatment.

"We want to see those things happen, but we can't really fund it until a study comes back," Baskin said. "So I'm proud of all 11 members for listening to the concerns of the public and for listening to the sheriff, slowing it down a little bit and putting just enough money up front for us to be able to get the information we need to be able to make an informed decision."