Erie County Legislature demands more transparency in Bills stadium negotiations

Gov. Hochul says state will release Buffalo Bills stadium study "I think about this constantly. I've talked to people behind the scenes just to gather information. But we'll make the right decision for the people of Western New York," Hochul said.

Paul Wolf, the president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, had challenged legislators last week to demand more information about what's happening with the stadium lease. Thursday's resolution is a good step forward, he said.

"I’m glad to see there’s unanimous support for transparency and releasing any studies to the public," he said.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said she has been disappointed by the lack of information from the county administration about what is occurring with negotiations, leaving legislators to figure out what's going on by following media reports.

"To date, there has been no update or communication with the Legislature of Erie County as to how those negotiations are going," she said. "And to be even more frank, to understand that the new stadium was even possibly coming to Erie County has never been formally told to me."

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo and others said the Legislature should not be put in the same situation it was 10 years ago, when lawmakers were handed the negotiated lease agreement and asked to approve it right away and commit millions in taxpayer dollars after having been sidelined in the negotiating process.